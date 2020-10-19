To the editor,
Thank you to Abigail Lowery and Stephen Ratzlaff for participating in last week’s candidate forum for the 37th Assembly District (covering Waterloo, Columbus, Watertown, and part of DeForest). They answered questions from moderators and viewers, sharing their opinions on health care, roads funding, the environment, and other issues critical to our district. I’m disappointed but not surprised that our current representative John Jagler chose not to participate.
This lack of need to answer to the voters is exactly the problem partisan gerrymandering creates. When our officials choose their own districts, they shield themselves from the accountability that makes democracy function. You can see the dysfunction in the state legislature’s failure to pass anything in six months, even during a pandemic demanding government cooperation and courts overturning many of the governor’s actions.
At the forum, both Lowery and Ratzlaff expressed support for gerrymandering reform. Had he participated, Jagler would have dismissed such reforms as impossible, despite its success in states such as Iowa and overwhelmingly approved by voters in several states. At worst, it shows a commitment to partisanship. At best, it’s a misguided concession that his government is incapable of functioning properly. In times like this, with incessant rhetoric and frustrating inaction, can we afford either?
Adam Pulver
Columbus
