To the editor,
This is personal.
How would you define your own community? What are the connections most important to you? Is it your school district? Where you worship? Where you shop? Where you go for recreation? Parks and natural areas you enjoy? Where you fish? What areas are important for your local economy?
You now have a chance to help the People’s Maps Commission define the areas where you live that share a common interest and would benefit from a collective voice as Wisconsin’s legislative district maps are redrawn in the coming year. Here is a user-friendly website that will allow you to give written advice and allowa you to draw a map based on your community as you see it https://portal.wisconsin-mapping.org.
This is important. If you are as old as I am, you might ask your children or grandkids to help you with this. It is interesting to try and will help in the drawing of district maps that will define your community’s voice for the next ten years. If I can do this, so can you – join me!!
Lisa Conley
Oconomowoc