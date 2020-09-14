To the editor,
On Nov. 3 we have the opportunity to elect someone to the Wisconsin State Assembly who supports ending gerrymandered voting districts in Wisconsin and wants to replace them with non-partisan fair voting districts. Abigial Lowery supports fair maps for Wisconsin and is running to replace John Jagler as our State Assembly Representative in the 37th District. Abigail Lowery has signed a pledge to support fair maps, whereas her opponent refuses to do so even though over 70% of Wisconsin residents want gerrymandering ended. Seventeen counties previously passed advisory referendums calling for an end to gerrymandered districts and another 11 counties have this on the Nov. 3 ballot. It's time our legislators listen to the overwhelming demand from the citizens of Wisconsin and bring partisan gerrymandering to an end. Governor Evers recently created the non-partisan People's Maps Commission for the purpose of drawing new, fair voting districts for Wisconsin. However, this cannot be accomplished unless we elect legislators who support fair voting maps. Do you support saving our democracy? Do you want your vote to actually count? Do you want elected officials accountable to their constituents? If so, please vote for Abigail Lowery - Assembly District 37. She listens, cares, and will truly represent all of us.
Dyan Pasono
Watertown
