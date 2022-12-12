We are all in this together
"Ultimately, the greatest lesson that COVID-19 can teach humanity is that we are all in this together." ~ Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
"Ultimately, the greatest lesson that COVID-19 can teach humanity is that we are all in this together." ~ Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
While we have been struggling for over two years with this Coronavirus pandemic, the effects are still present heavily in this day and age. Our struggle to maintain community togetherness has been strong against us, and I am left wondering if we will re-connect after this situation. Will we ever be back to the way things were? Should things go back to the way they were?
It's a very current problem learning how to meet up or connect with other people while COVID-19 really separated us from one another. During this time, the lesson I have learned is that while my fear of getting sick prevents me from doing a lot due to my immunocompromised status, I desire the ability to connect with other people on a level that doesn't seem possible during the pandemic.
Right now, most community events have remained halted as a pause or cancelled all together for the foreseeable future. I question what will resume when and how, with what changes that may make the event no longer enjoyable or if they resume as they were, will they no longer be safe for me to attend? All of these questions swim in my head waiting to be answered, but it has been two long years and I am still waiting for answers.
My question is, as a community, what do we want to get out of this time apart and how do we bring it into our time together? Do we eventually want to be meeting as a community again in settings that would be safe, or would we want to play it safe for as long as possible and avoid in-person meetings until they're somehow required?
I wonder these things with our community because of who we are. As pioneers in our own right, some places look to us for an example to follow, and it is therefore part of our duty to show this example to others as a guide on how to do things in the best known way.
In this day and age, I ask the same questions I asked at the beginning of the pandemic. How are we to re-connect with one another? What can we do to remain a gathered and together community?
-Gabrielle Boetcher, Marshall
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.