Patience seems to be paying off for the Marshall volleyball program.
Last season, the Cardinals endured a tough transition stage as underclassmen handled most of the varsity reps. The youthful squad won just two Capitol - South conference games and finished 2021 with a 13-18 overall record.
Those reps proved to be important for Marshall's returning players, though. The Cardinals have worked hard in the offseason, and head coach Christina Schreiber already likes what she's seen after an early scrimmage with this year's squad.
"I'm pleasantly surprised," Schreiber said. "Usually, I'm noting all of the little things that need work. This year, I'm happy with our starting point."
Marshall loses five varsity contributors from last season: libero Izzy Llontop, outside hitters Abby Ward and Erin Virgil, defensive specialist Alayna Cramblit, and middle blocker Taylor Matson.
Izzy Llontop was the lifeblood of the team last season, picking up 2nd team all-conference recognition after leading the team in digs (484) and serve receptions (494).
Now, senior Halle Weisensel will assume the libero role for the Cardinals. Weisensel made a strong impression from the back row as a junior last season, piling up 183 digs and 228 serve receptions. She was also proficient from the service line, picking up 33 aces and producing a team-high 186 serving points.
"She's taken leadership in that role," Schreiber said of Weisensel. "She's a senior and a captain. I think she's really fit in to the role really well."
Weisensel will share team captain responsibilities with junior setter Kate Luzenski, who also was a captain as a sophomore. Luzenski was stellar last season for Marshall, leading the team with 518 assists while also getting 241 digs. In addition, Luzenski was Marshall's most devastating service arm with a team-high 43 aces.
Seniors Cortney Checky and senior Sydney Flint will also help out in the back row. Checky was also a menace when serving the ball last season, putting up 38 aces producing 150 serving points. Checky also put up 102 digs last season and received 132 serves. Flint was a service specialist and will fill a similar role this year. She had 19 aces and produced 86 points last season while committing only six service errors in 148 attempts.
Marshall's talent doesn't end in the back row, however. There's plenty to be excited about up front, as well.
The top name on the list of returners is sophomore outside hitter Kiersten Hoel. Hoel picked up an honorable mention all-conference nod last season after leading Marshall with a whopping 176 kills.
Hoel is joined up front by junior middle blocker Emily Brodbeck. Brodbeck also filled up the stat sheet last year, logging 60 kills and a team-high 24 blocks. Fellow junior Molly Fritter provides depth at both the outside and middle hitter positions.
Across from Hoel, Schreiber is optimistic about junior Lakeside Lutheran transfer Makenna Berg-Krogman. She's impressed throughout the summer and should fill a role in the front line this fall.
A trio of underclassmen should see time in the varsity rotation, as well. Sophomore Lillia Llontop and freshmen Kennedy Weisensel and Keira Hellenbrand were all mentioned as early standouts that have worked their way on to the varsity roster. Schreiber described them as hard-working and ready to contribute.
"I'm very excited," Schreiber said. "Last year was a rebuilding year. We've been working and building these girls up, and they look ready to get after it. We have a well-balanced team this year. My expectations will be higher for them, as should theirs."
Marshall should be improved, but the Capitol - South conference is never a cakewalk. State power and cross-town rival Waterloo is the preseason favorite as it returns the conference Player of the Year Sophia Schneider, as well as 2nd team all-conference choice Rylee Duessler. Additionally, New Glarus returns three all-conference players.
"We have our work cut out for us, but we can make some noise in the conference," Schreiber said.
The Cardinals kick off their 2022 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 27 with an invitational at Monticello. The conference season kicks off a week later as Marshall will travel to Belleville on Tuesday, Sept. 6.