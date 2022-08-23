EMILY BRODBECK
Marshall junior Emily Brodbeck hammers a kill attempt over the net at practice on Monday, Aug. 22. 

 Ryan Gregory

Patience seems to be paying off for the Marshall volleyball program.

Last season, the Cardinals endured a tough transition stage as underclassmen handled most of the varsity reps. The youthful squad won just two Capitol - South conference games and finished 2021 with a 13-18 overall record.

CHRISTINA SCHREIBER
Marshall head volleyball coach Christina Schreiber is ready to lead the Cardinals once again in 2022. 
KIERSTEN HOEL

Marshall outside hitter Kiersten Hoel (1) returns for her sophomore campaign in 2022. 

2022 Marshall volleyball roster

# First Last Grade
1 Lillia Llopntop 10
2 Keira Hellenbrand 9
3 Makenna Berg-Krogman 11
6 Mollie Fritter 11
8 Sydney Flint 12
9 Kierstin Hoel 10
10 Kennedy Weisensel 9
11 Cortney Checky 12
13 Kate Luzenski 11
14 Emily Brodbeck 11

