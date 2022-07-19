TYLER PETERSON

Tyler Peterson of Lake Geneva earned his first career late model victory at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday, July 16.

 Larry Duoma

Lake Geneva racer Tyler Peterson shot to the front of the field on Saturday evening to secure his first career Late Model feature win at Jefferson Speedway. Peterson opened up a healthy advantage over the field, only to see it erased by a caution. But he fired back into control of the event and hung on to grab his first big win at Wisconsin’s Action Track.

Laney Osborne and Ryan Laatsch paced the field to green with Laatsch taking the early lead on lap one. Scott Patrick followed up to second with Peterson on his rear bumper for third. Peterson quickly went to work on Patrick, stealing the second spot away on lap four.