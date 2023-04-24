Last week was scheduled to be a busy one for the Waterloo softball team with four games on the docket. The weather had other ideas as the Pirates played just two, a home Capitol - South matchup with Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Apr. 18 and a home non-conference clash with Lakeside Lutheran on Friday, Apr. 21.
Waterloo split its pair of home games, crushing Wisconsin Heights 12-1 and suffering a 12-6 loss to a strong Lakeside Lutheran squad.
The Pirates wasted no time jumping all over the Vanguards of Wisconsin Heights, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the bottom of the second. While Heights would get a run across in the top of the fourth, Waterloo tacked on three more in the bottom of the fourth to bring the game to an early end following a scoreless top of the fifth.
The bats were flying all day for Waterloo. Senior Ava Jaehnke and juniors Bri Lauersdorf and Brenna Huebner all connected on triples while freshman Emma Baumann, senior Kailee Rahn, sophomore Kylie Webster, and Lauersdorf all mashed doubles.
Jaehnke drew three walks, came in to score twice, and batted in a pair of RBIs. Lauersdorf and Rahn also pitched in multi-RBI days at the plate. Senior first baseman Katrina Freund's efforts can't go understated, either. She went 3-4 on the day with an RBI and came around to score twice.
Senior Grace Marty handled the pitching duties for the day. In five innings of work, she allowed just one hit. She struck out nine batters in a dominant performance.
Friday's matchup with Lakeside Lutheran would take some more work. After emerging from the first inning in a 1-1 tie, the Warriors broke the game wide open with six runs in the top of the second. Despite putting up three runs in the bottom half of the inning in response, the Pirates were never able to fully claw back as Lakeside put up two more in the fifth inning and three more in the seventh.
Huebner led the day at the plate for Waterloo, going 4-4 with a pair of RBIs while also coming around to score twice. Freund was phenomenal as well, going 2-4, both of which were doubles. She came in to score once and knocked around two RBIs herself.
This leaves Waterloo with a 4-2 record, including a 2-1 mark in the Capitol - South conference. If the weather cooperates, the Pirates should be busy once again this week.
They'll start with a trip to Cambridge on Tuesday, Apr. 25. Waterloo returns home for the following two days, first for a non-conference matchup with Palmyra-Eagle on Wednesday, Apr. 26 then a return to conference play on Thursday, Apr. 27 against Belleville. The Pirates will wrap the week up with a trip to Johnson Creek on Saturday, Apr. 29.