Last week was scheduled to be a busy one for the Waterloo softball team with four games on the docket. The weather had other ideas as the Pirates played just two, a home Capitol - South matchup with Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Apr. 18 and a home non-conference clash with Lakeside Lutheran on Friday, Apr. 21.

Waterloo split its pair of home games, crushing Wisconsin Heights 12-1 and suffering a 12-6 loss to a strong Lakeside Lutheran squad.

LEEAH DORN

Waterloo junior second baseman Leeah Dorn whips a ball over to first base in a home matchup with Markesan on Thursday, Apr. 6.

