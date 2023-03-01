Waterloo's 2022-23 boys basketball season has come to an end. The Pirates were the No. 12 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 4 for this season's edition of the WIAA state tournament. This drew them a tough opponent for the opening round of regionals, No. 5 seed Pardeeville, on Tuesday, Feb. 28. 

The Bulldogs had already beaten the Pirates, 53-42, way back in November in the opening game of the season. Pardeeville improved on that result in the rematch. Junior Austin Hohn scored a game-high 32 points as the Bulldogs won, 72-42.

RICK UGORJI

Waterloo senior Rick Ugorji led the Pirates in scoring with 17 points in a road WIAA regional loss to Pardeeville on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
CAMERON TSCHANZ

Waterloo junior Cameron Tschanz is one of three starting juniors set to return for the Pirates next season.

BBB: PARDEEVILLE 72, WATERLOO 42

WATERLOO
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 J. Sampo 0 3 1-2 10
3 B. Haberman 0 0 1-4 1
10 M. Watson 0 0 2-2 2
12 C. Setz 1 0 0-0 2
15 C. Tschanz 2 0 2-3 6
25 C. Bullock 1 0 0-0 2
35 R. Ugorji 7 0 3-6 17
41 C. Begeron 1 0 0-0 2
TOTALS - 12 3 9-17 42
PARDEEVILLE
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 E. Achterberg 2 1 1-2 8
2 O. Kirk 0 0 0-2 0
5 J. Hagy 0 0 0-2 0
10 M. Crary 0 0 0-1 0
12 C. Gard 5 1 1-2 14
15 A. Hohn 6 5 5-5 32
22 C. Haseleu 2 0 6-6 10
25 R. Hepler 0 0 2-2 2
30 T. Gawel 2 0 0-1 4
TOTALS - 17 7 15-23 72

