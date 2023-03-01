Waterloo's 2022-23 boys basketball season has come to an end. The Pirates were the No. 12 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 4 for this season's edition of the WIAA state tournament. This drew them a tough opponent for the opening round of regionals, No. 5 seed Pardeeville, on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The Bulldogs had already beaten the Pirates, 53-42, way back in November in the opening game of the season. Pardeeville improved on that result in the rematch. Junior Austin Hohn scored a game-high 32 points as the Bulldogs won, 72-42.
Waterloo was game to hang around in the first half, thanks in large part to junior Jon Sampo's shooting. He connected on a trio of three point attempts as the Pirates trailed 36-21 heading into the halftime break.
Senior Rick Ugorji ended up leading the scoring charge for Waterloo, hitting seven shots from the field for 17 points. He and Sampo were the only two Pirates to score in double digits in the season-ending loss.
First-year head coach Jared Brown ends his first year of rebuilding the program with a 3-22 record. The highlight of the season undoubtedly came in early December as two of those three wins came back-to-back. This was Waterloo's first winning streak in more than two seasons.
The Pirates also knocked off Capitol - South opponent Wisconsin Heights in January, ending a 15-game losing streak in conference play. Waterloo ended up tied for fifth place in the final conference standings with Wisconsin Heights at a 1-9 record.
The Pirates will lose seven seniors to graduation this offseason: Bradee Haberman, Cooper Setz, Nate Broderick, Joe Grice, Stephen Davis, Rick Ugorji, and Connor Bergeron. The loss of Setz and Ugorji are especially notable as they were multi-year starters as Pirates. Setz averaged 7.3 points per game this season while Ugorji put up 9.7.
There is still a good core of players set to return next season, headlined by a stellar junior class. Starters Sampo, Cameron Tschanz, and Benny Marshall will all be back next season. Tschanz was a reliable guard for the Pirates this season. Both Sampo and Marshall missed stretches of the year with injuries but showed promising flashes when they were on the floor.
In addition to the Pirates' established assets, plenty more underclassmen got their first taste of varsity action this season. Sophomore Caleb Bullock and freshman Ryder Jaehnke logged big minutes for Waterloo this season and will look to build on that experience in 2023-24.