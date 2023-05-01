The Waterloo softball team enjoyed the benefit of three straight home games last week, yielding varying degrees of success. The week started with a dramatic 7-6 loss to Capitol - South conference rival Cambridge. Undeterred, the Pirates bounced right back to crush both non-conference Palmyra-Eagle 10-0 on Wednesday, Apr. 26 and conference opponent Belleville, 17-3, on Thursday, Apr. 27.

Tuesday's Cambridge game lived up to its billing as a clash of Capitol - South titans. The Bluejays led off by nabbing a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, but Waterloo slowly clawed back.

Waterloo senior Katrina Freund slides safely into third base in a home win over Belleville on Thursday, Apr. 27.
Waterloo junior Bri Lauersdorf comes in to score in a home win over Palmyra-Eagle on Wednesday, Apr. 26.

