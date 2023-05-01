The Waterloo softball team enjoyed the benefit of three straight home games last week, yielding varying degrees of success. The week started with a dramatic 7-6 loss to Capitol - South conference rival Cambridge. Undeterred, the Pirates bounced right back to crush both non-conference Palmyra-Eagle 10-0 on Wednesday, Apr. 26 and conference opponent Belleville, 17-3, on Thursday, Apr. 27.
Tuesday's Cambridge game lived up to its billing as a clash of Capitol - South titans. The Bluejays led off by nabbing a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, but Waterloo slowly clawed back.
The comeback started in the bottom of the first inning. Senior shortstop Ava Jaehnke led off with a single and was pushed over to second base on a walk drawn by senior Katrina Freund. Freshman Emma Baumann would bring Jaehnke home with a groundout to the pitcher, narrowing the deficit down to 2-1.
Both sides were silent on offense for the next three innings. Waterloo ace Grace Marty had a tremendous game, firing in five strikeouts with five scoreless innings. Her dominance bought her offense time to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Sophomore Alix McCarthy led things off with a single to left. A Cambridge error pushed her to second as Jaehnke reached first safely. Both would soon come home to score as Freund laced a two-run single into left field. Her clutch shot would hand Waterloo its first lead of the game, 3-2, heading into the sixth inning.
A quiet inning from both sides in the sixth was followed by fireworks in the seventh. With their backs against the wall, the Bluejays battled, pushing five runs across the plate in the top of the seventh to retake a 7-3 lead. Still, Waterloo wouldn't quit.
Jaehnke got the Pirates' second comeback of the game started in the bottom of the seventh with a single. Junior Brenna Huebner would draw a walk as well. A fielder's choice got Jaehnke out at third but placed Freund on the base path at first. Baumann then drew a walk, putting Waterloo in a position to strike with the bases loaded and two outs.
Marty came up in the clutch, this time at the plate. After Huebner came in to score on a wild pitch, Marty scorched a ground ball into left field to bring Freund home as well. Junior Leeah Dorn proved to be clutch as well, hitting another single into center field to bring Baumann home.
Unfortunately for the Pirates, the comeback would fall just short. They got a bat on a ball, but Cambridge fielded it for the third and final out, narrowly escaping with a vital 7-6 conference victory.
Any hint of a sour taste left in the Pirates' mouth was immediately washed out the following day. Waterloo hosted Palmyra-Eagle and aired its frustrations, winning 10-0 in six innings.
It was a tremendous day at the plate from Jaehnke. She went 3-5 with a double and a triple, helping her push around six RBIs. She would also come in to score once herself. Triples were a theme of the game as Freund and junior Bri Lauersdorf both hit one as well. Huebner joined Jaehnke with a double, also.
Marty was nearly untouchable in the pitching circle. She held the visiting Panthers to just three hits in her six innings of work, striking out six batters in the process.
Waterloo's trend of blowouts extended into the following day's home matchup with Belleville. Things were even uglier for the Wildcats as the Pirates exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the third to march to an eventual 17-3 win in just five innings.
It was another big day of extra-base hits for the Pirates. Both Huebner and Baumann connected on both a double and a triple. Freund joined them in hitting a triple while Marty also added a double. Baumann cleaned up at the plate, going a perfect 4-4 with four RBIs and four runs scored. Huebner also pitched in a 3-4 day with an RBI and three runs scored. Freund was tremendous as well, going 3-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs.
Marty's pitching dominance shined through once again. Zero of Belleville's three runs counted against her earned run average as she struck out five batters in five innings of work with only four hits allowed.
Waterloo's big week left it with a 6-3 overall record on the year with a 3-2 mark in conference play.
This week, the Pirates will face off against a pair of familiar conference opponents. They'll start the week with a road matchup against rival Marshall on Tuesday, May 2, followed by a trip to Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, May 4. Waterloo has already played both teams, losing 10-4 to Marshall and crushing Wisconsin Heights 12-1. Sandwiched between these two conference games will be a home non-conference showdown with Edgewood on Wednesday, May 3.