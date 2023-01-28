Gabe Haberkorn is in his 12th season leading the Waterloo girls basketball team. Entering Friday, Jan. 27, he'd never beaten the Pirates' biggest rival, the Marshall Cardinals. Marshall's dominance stretched back even before Haberkorn's arrival, as Waterloo's last win in the rivalry came in January of 2007. That frustrating trend came to an end at Waterloo High School on Friday night.

In an instant classic that went down to the wire, Waterloo's experience showed as senior leaders like Ava Jaehnke and Julia Asik kept their cool down the stretch to avoid turnovers despite the Pirates not having any timeouts remaining for the last minute of the game. This enabled Waterloo to hang on for a historic 50-48 victory.

GBB: WATERLOO 50, MARSHALL 48

WATERLOO
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 M. Webster 1 0 2-4 4
12 A. Jaehnke 2 3 0-0 15
13 J. Asik 0 3 0-0 9
20 T. Blundell 1 1 3-4 6
21 B. Huebner 5 0 8-11 18
TOTALS - 8 7 13-19 50
MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 W. Held 4 2 3-3 17
10 A. Rateike 4 1 2-4 13
15 M. Nemec 0 1 0-0 3
23 K. Hoel 6 0 3-4 15
TOTALS - 14 4 8-11 48

