The final week of April proved to be a difficult one for the Waterloo baseball program. The Pirates dropped a trio of back-to-back-to-back matchups spanning from Tuesday, Apr. 25 to Thursday, Apr. 27. Tuesday and Thursday's matchups were with Capitol - South conference rival Cambridge, a 6-2 loss at home and 15-8 loss on the road, respectively. Sandwiched in between was a home 8-2 loss to non-conference Palmyra-Eagle on Wednesday.
Waterloo started Tuesday's series opener behind the eight ball as Cambridge rattled off five runs in the top of the first inning. An error and a dropped third strike aided the Bluejays in stringing this series of scoring together.
The Pirates were able to respond in the bottom half of the inning, though. Junior Cal Hush kicked off what turned out to be a trio of singles to start the ballgame. The ensuing single from fellow junior Trevor Firari would score Hush, and senior Cooper Setz's single to right field would push Firari to second base. Junior Cam Tschanz would bring Firari home with a groundout to third, narrowing Cambridge's lead back down to 5-2.
Surprisingly, both offenses were mostly silent for the remainder of the game following that explosive first inning. An extra insurance run from Cambridge in the top of the third was the only other run scored in the Bluejays' eventual 6-2 victory.
This overwhelming silence came in large part because of a strong four innings from Waterloo junior Owen Haseleu on the pitching mound. Once he came into the game in the top of the fourth inning, Cambridge managed only three more hits and no more runs.
Waterloo's struggles to get runs across the plate continued in the following day's non-conference home showdown with Palmyra-Eagle. The Pirates collected just six hits on the day, but three of them came from Setz in a standout performance.
Setz mashed a trio of doubles on the day, the second of which scored both Firari and junior catcher Jon Sampo in the bottom of the third inning. These would be Waterloo's only runs as the Panthers of Palmyra-Eagle scored two in the first inning, two more in the third, three in the fourth, and one more in the seventh to walk away with an 8-2 win.
Any hint of Waterloo's offensive woes were erased in Thursday's rematch at Cambridge. The Pirates showed great strides, scoring multiple runs in three separate innings to push a grand total of eight across the board.
Waterloo even started the game with a lead thanks to a run in the top of the first inning. Sampo led off with a single and was pushed around to third base on a single from Setz. Firari would mash another single to center field, bringing Sampo in to make it a 1-0 lead for the Pirates.
Cambridge didn't let this lead last, scoring a trio of runs in the bottom half of the inning to retake a 3-1 advantage. Waterloo wouldn't go away that easily, though.
The Pirates erupted for a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to tie things back up. Senior Jordan Cook got the inning off to a great start by doubling to center field. Haseleu followed suit, mashing another double into left to bring Cook home. Sophomore third baseman Bryce Aubart would plate Haseleu with a tough grounder to first base, tying the game back up at three runs each.
Cambridge wouldn't back down, either, tacking on one run in both the second and third innings to retake a 5-3 lead. Faced with another two-run deficit, Waterloo's offense had its best inning of the day in the top of the fourth.
Haseleu smoked his second double of the day to lead off and Aubart forced an error on another blazing grounder to first base to score him. The bats stayed hot at the top of the order as Sampo singled to left field and Hush mashed a single up the gut to score Aubart. With two outs on the board, Sampo would nab another run on a passed ball to make it a three-run inning, giving the Pirates back a 6-5 lead.
Unfortunately for the Pirates, Cambridge's bats never quieted down, either. The Bluejays retook the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and added a boatload of insurance with seven more in the bottom of the fifth. Waterloo battled with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, but it wasn't enough in an eventual 15-8 loss.
This trio of defeats leaves Waterloo with a 4-7 overall record on the season and a 0-4 mark in conference play. This week's Capitol - South conference series will be against bitter rival Marshall. The Pirates will be at home for the first game on Tuesday, May 2 and will travel to Marshall on Friday, May 5. In between those two vital matchups, Waterloo will welcome in Edgewood for a non-conference home game on Thursday, May 4.