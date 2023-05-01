The final week of April proved to be a difficult one for the Waterloo baseball program. The Pirates dropped a trio of back-to-back-to-back matchups spanning from Tuesday, Apr. 25 to Thursday, Apr. 27. Tuesday and Thursday's matchups were with Capitol - South conference rival Cambridge, a 6-2 loss at home and 15-8 loss on the road, respectively. Sandwiched in between was a home 8-2 loss to non-conference Palmyra-Eagle on Wednesday.

Waterloo started Tuesday's series opener behind the eight ball as Cambridge rattled off five runs in the top of the first inning. An error and a dropped third strike aided the Bluejays in stringing this series of scoring together.

Waterloo junior Cal Hush applies a tag in a home loss to Palmyra-Eagle on Wednesday, Apr. 26.
Waterloo sophomore third baseman Bryce Aubart field a throw in a home loss to Palmyra-Eagle on Wednesday, Apr. 26.

