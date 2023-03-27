Waterloo’s track & field program is in a constant pursuit of defying the odds. With just 40 athletes in the program for the 2023 season, the Pirates stand at a disadvantage to their larger counterparts in the very competitive Capitol conference. Still, there’s reason for optimism throughout the coaching staff and roster. The Pirates still expect to compete.
“My standard of expectation is always for the kids to do their best,” Waterloo boys head coach Shane Seefeld said. “We’ll be realistic with those goals and help establish them, but we’ll also push these athletes to get where they need to be. I always want us to be in the hunt, running with the pack.”
Returning experience will be huge for the Pirates. 13 of Waterloo’s boys have varsity experience while almost all of the 18 girls in the program competed last season.
Senior Rick Ugorji is a returning athlete worth keeping an eye on. The thrower and hurdler was a steady flow of points for the team last season. He reached a peak in WIAA regionals, where he took seventh in the 110 hurdles, sixth in the 300 hurdles, and fourth in the shot put. He’s joined in the hurdles by fellow senior Dominic Cefalu for a strong duo in the event.
The Pirates might be most dangerous in the mid and long distances on the boys side. The roster boasts plenty of cross country athletes such as Matteo and David Cefalu, Owen Koele, Isaac Opsteen, and Harrison Schaefer.
There are plenty of breakout candidates as well. Coach Seefeld was impressed with sophomore Kameron Ring’s strength improvement over the offseason and credited him as being an “all-around” type of athlete that could be vital to the team’s success.
Junior Mathieu Watson fits that bill as well. Though a newcomer to track & field this season, his athleticism is undeniable. He gives the Pirates a boost in the sprints as well as the jumping events. He’ll be joined in the sprints by freshman Ben Ugorji, who may already be the fastest athlete in the program.
On the girls side, second-year coach Leslie Fugate has the benefit of plenty of familiar faces to work with from last season. Maddie Webster, Bella Degler, and Tyra Ringenberg will lead the way as the three senior girls.
Webster and Degler give the Pirates great depth in the throwing events. Joined by junior Tova Gangstad and sophomore Evelyn Quamme, Waterloo should pick up right where it left off there last season.
Waterloo can also make some noise in the sprinting events. Junior Maren Dolfin is back this season, as is junior Lilly Jeffers sophomore Ella Wredberg. The Pirates also have experience in the mid-distance with junior Corryn Retzloff, who was close to a sectional qualification in the 800 run last season. Add in junior hurdler Reina Degler and the Pirates have reliable options across the board heading into this season.
The Pirates already got a taste of what their team would look like this season as they made the trip up to Ripon College for the 2023 Water indoor meet on Thursday, Mar. 16.
Watson impressed on the boys side as he placed sixth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.86 seconds. Plenty more Pirates looked promising as sophomore Ryan Fugate finished fifth in the pole vault. Koele finished sixth in the 3,200 meter run, Rick Ugorji finished ninth in the 60 meter hurdles, Opsteen finished 18th in the 1,600 meter run, and the 4x800 relay team nabbed fourth place.
The meet proved to be a tough one on the girls side against the larger schools. Retzloff still came away with 20th in the 800 meter run, the 4x200 relay team finished 11th, junior Cordelia Webber finished 11th in the pole vault, and Dolfin nabbed 22nd in the long jump.
Waterloo has some time to continue building off of these benchmark times before the outdoor season kicks off. The Pirates will head to Fall River High School on Tuesday, Apr. 4 to kick off the outdoor season with an invitational.
“We’re just getting started,” Seefeld said. “There are a lot of kids in this program that are new to track. Early in the year, an event like this is a good place to start. There’s still a lot to learn. This group shows promise and works hard. At the end of the day, it’s all about what the clock says.”
“It’s not about where you start,” Fugate said. “We don’t want to start high and level off early. We want to keep improving. We want to run faster, jump higher, throw farther. Continual improvement is our goal.”