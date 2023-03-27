MAGALY CARILLO

Waterloo junior Magaly Carillo participates in the Waters indoor meet at Ripon College on Thursday, Mar. 16.

 Sadye Ring

Waterloo’s track & field program is in a constant pursuit of defying the odds. With just 40 athletes in the program for the 2023 season, the Pirates stand at a disadvantage to their larger counterparts in the very competitive Capitol conference. Still, there’s reason for optimism throughout the coaching staff and roster. The Pirates still expect to compete.

“My standard of expectation is always for the kids to do their best,” Waterloo boys head coach Shane Seefeld said. “We’ll be realistic with those goals and help establish them, but we’ll also push these athletes to get where they need to be. I always want us to be in the hunt, running with the pack.”

DOMINIC CEFALU

Waterloo senior Dominic Cefalu participates in the Waters indoor meet at Ripon College on Thursday, Mar. 16.
MATHIEU WATSON

Waterloo junior Mathieu Watson runs at the Waters indoor meet at Ripon College on Thursday, Mar. 16.
MAREN DOLFIN
Waterloo junior Maren Dolfin participates in the Waters indoor meet at Ripon College on Thursday, Mar. 16.

