The Waterloo girls basketball team has its first win of the 2022-23 season. After a tough 51-46 road loss to Rio on Tuesday, Nov. 15, where the Pirates were without senior point guard Ava Jaehnke, they rebounded on Thursday, Nov. 18 at home with an impressive 44-37 win over Markesan.
It was a tight contest all the way through. Markesan cut Waterloo's lead to as slim as 34-32 thanks to a second half scoring run of 11-2, but the Pirates were able to hang on thanks to free throw success, tough defense, and the calm demeanor of their experienced seniors.
"Having our seniors out there to close out close games like this makes a huge difference," Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn said. "They really put us in a position to succeed. You know what they're capable of. Defensively, we were stellar tonight. We had a shooting slump at the end of the first half that carried over to the second half, but we kept the nails down on them on defense to keep that lead."
Jaehnke's return to the court was an immediate boost for the Pirates. She paced Waterloo with seven points in the first half as it took a 21-15 lead into the break.
"Our offense is totally different with Ava on the floor," Haberkorn said. "Missing her on Tuesday was tough. We knew what to expect from Markesan today and Ava did a great job executing."
That lead fell into peril, though, as the shots stopped falling for Waterloo. A long shortage of buckets should have allowed Markesan to take over the lead, but the Pirates did a stellar job defensively to halt the Hornets as well.
Just as things were getting shaky with a Markesan layup to cut the lead to 24-21, the shooting clicked back on. Jaehnke started things off with a three-pointer, followed by two more later from junior Brenna Huebner. The big shots came at a perfect time, too, because Markesan was finding a groove offensively to keep things tight.
Down the stretch, Waterloo was able to lean on its free throw shooting, specifically from senior guard Julia Asik. She was fouled often as Markesan was trying to steal back possessions. Asik made them pay, nailing eight of her 10 attempts in the second half to stave off the comeback and secure a 44-37 win.
Asik led the Pirates in scoring with 13, followed by Huebner with 12 and Jaehnke with 11. This was Huebner's second straight double-digit game as she scored 13 in the season opener at Rio. Fellow junior Tess Blundell tied her for the team-high in the Rio game at 13 as well thanks to three three-pointers.
Waterloo will have to wait a bit before it can try to make it two straight wins. The Pirates are off until Monday, Nov. 28, when they will travel to Lodi. They'll follow that up with a home game against Parkview on Thursday, Dec. 1.