AVA JAEHNKE

Waterloo senior guard Ava Jaehnke had 11 points in a 44-37 home victory over Markesan on Friday, Nov. 18.

 Sadye Ring

The Waterloo girls basketball team has its first win of the 2022-23 season. After a tough 51-46 road loss to Rio on Tuesday, Nov. 15, where the Pirates were without senior point guard Ava Jaehnke, they rebounded on Thursday, Nov. 18 at home with an impressive 44-37 win over Markesan.

It was a tight contest all the way through. Markesan cut Waterloo's lead to as slim as 34-32 thanks to a second half scoring run of 11-2, but the Pirates were able to hang on thanks to free throw success, tough defense, and the calm demeanor of their experienced seniors.

GBB: WATERLOO 44, MARKESAN 37

WATERLOO
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 M. Webster 2 0 0-0 4
3 K. Webster 2 0 0-0 4
12 A. Jaehnke 2 2 1-4 11
13 J. Asik 1 1 8-10 13
20 T. Blundell 0 0 0-1 0
21 B. Huebner 1 3 1-2 12
22 A. Albrecht 0 0 0-2 0
34 E. Baumann 0 0 0-2 0
TOTALS - 8 6 10-21 44
MARKESAN
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 L. Bobek 1 0 0-0 2
5 R. Hoffmann 1 0 0-0 2
10 A. Heiling 1 0 0-0 2
11 A. Clark 2 1 1-2 8
12 L. Clark 1 0 2-4 4
13 K. Triggs 1 0 0-0 2
20 D. Graff 5 0 2-2 12
22 S. Jaehnke 1 0 1-2 3
25 J. Lenz 1 0 0-0 2
TOTALS - 14 1 6-10

