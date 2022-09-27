The Waterloo cross country team kept up its quest for improvement last week as the Pirates challenged themselves with two runs within a week of one another. Waterloo started with the Wildcat Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17 and continued with the Horicon River Run on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The Wildcat Invitational, hosted by Belleville High School, drew in some massive names from the area. Waterloo remained focused and still performed its best. The boys finished 16th of 19 teams with 430 points and girls finished last of the 17 qualified teams with 498 points.