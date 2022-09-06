It may be early in the 2022 cross country season, but Waterloo’s squad has already been busy. The Pirates competed in two invitationals last week to start the season with a bang.
First, Waterloo made the voyage to River Bend Park for the Dodge County Invite on Thursday, Sept. 1. They followed that up with the Lodi Invitational at Lodi Middle School on Saturday, Sept. 3.
On Thursday, the boys started the season off well with a fourth place finish of the seven competing teams. Junior Matteo Cefalu led the charge with a 10th place finish with his time of 21:02.50. Sophomore Harrison Schaefer wasn’t far behind in 14th with a 21:40.91.
Fellow sophomore Owen Koele grabbed 18th with a 22:07.30 before Waterloo took spots 25-27. Sophomore David Cefalu was tops with a 23:06.84, followed by freshman Isaac Opsteen in 26th with a 23:17.94 and senior Dominic Cefalu in 27th with a time of 23:32.66.
The Pirates finished with a team score of 81 to take fourth. Dodgeland won the invite for the boys with a score of 28.
Things were a bit tougher for the girls side as they finished last of the seven teams with a score of 148. Dodgeland was victorious once again with a 30.
The Pirates’ two top finishers finished back-to-back. Junior Cordelia Webber nabbed 21st with a time of 29:18.80, followed closely by senior Maddelyn Webster in 22nd with a time of 29:19.75.
Sophomore Corryn Retzloff turned in a time of 30:52.03 to take 31st and junior Alisa Sheshina put up a time of 33:12.34 to finish 36th.
The Lodi Invitational proved to be a tough challenge as both the boys and girls finished last. The girls put up a 176 team score to finish sixth of six teams and the boys scored a 163 to finish eighth of eight.
Matteo Cefalu set the pace for the boys with a time of 22:13.15 to grab 28th place. Schaefer wasn’t far behind in 30th with a time of 22:20.03 and Koele was 33rd with a time of 22:41.67. David Cefalu finished 38th with a time of 23:14.22 and Dominic Cefalu rounded out the varsity with a 24:19.03 to take 42nd.
All of the girls finished the race within eight minutes of one another. Webber and Webster were again the top two finishers as Webber finished in 31:08.09 (37th) and Webster ran a 31:11.15 (38th). Retzloff was right there as well, taking 39th with a time of 31:25.48.
With some experience under their belts, the Pirates will look to improve those times at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 8. The race will take place at Shepherd’s Meadow Golf Course. The following week is a big one as Waterloo will travel to McCarthy Park for Marshall’s Dana Waddell Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 13.