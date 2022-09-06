HARRISON SCHAEFER

Waterloo sophomore Harrison Schaefer runs at the Lodi Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 3.

 Sadye Ring

It may be early in the 2022 cross country season, but Waterloo’s squad has already been busy. The Pirates competed in two invitationals last week to start the season with a bang.

First, Waterloo made the voyage to River Bend Park for the Dodge County Invite on Thursday, Sept. 1. They followed that up with the Lodi Invitational at Lodi Middle School on Saturday, Sept. 3.