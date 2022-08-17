Football has not exactly been Waterloo’s strong suit in the past decade. Entering last season, the Pirates had won just seven games between 2017 and 2020. Finally, after two seasons of head coach Dave Frisell laying the groundwork for competency, something clicked in 2021.
The Pirates were not only competent, they were good. Waterloo posted a 5-2 record in the Eastern Suburban Conference and an 8-2 overall mark in the regular season. This was Waterloo’s first season with a winning record in conference play (excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season) since 2016.
On top of the regular season success, Waterloo parlayed that momentum into a WIAA Level 1 playoff victory over Pardeeville. This was the Pirates’ first postseason win since 2015. The season ended in Level 2 against Kenosha St. Joseph, but the 2021 season was an undoubted success.
Frisell decided this spring to return to Minnesota to continue his coaching career this spring. Frisell was the sparkplug of Waterloo’s turnaround, but he left the program in good hands for the new leader, Joe Jaehnke.
Jaehnke is an immediate culture fit. He knows Waterloo football. He was a Pirate himself back in the early 1990s and has served in several roles on the coaching staff since 2008. Jaehnke didn’t expect to be the leader of the Pirates at the start of 2022, but someone had to step up. The remaining coaching staff agreed they wanted to keep the previous system largely intact to relieve the stress on the players and give them the best chance to win.
“We didn’t want things to change too much,” Jaehnke said. “We felt the system was going in the right direction. Waterloo has had three coaches in a short period, the last thing these guys is another wave of changes. Someone had to step up and keep things going. We’re running it like a democracy, almost like a Pirate ship. Every coach has a say in our decision making process. It’s a great group of coaches.”
Luckily for the Pirates, plenty of talent returns for 2022 as well.
Last season’s signal caller, class of 2024’s Cal Hush, is back for his junior season. Frisell brought Hush along slowly last season, being careful not to put too much on his plate early in his quarterbacking career. Hush proved he was the man for the job with a breakout performance in Week 4 against Cambridge, completing 10 of his 16 pass attempts for 135 yards and four touchdowns to lead Waterloo to a 33-14 victory.
For the year, Hush completed 79 of his 149 passing attempts (a completion percentage of 53%) for 1,244 yards with 19 touchdowns and only two interceptions. For an offense that primarily kept the ball on the ground, Hush continually made the best of his opportunities and played well beyond his age.
His stellar collection of weapons made things easier, as well. Hush had a pair of fellow class of 2024 studs to throw the ball to in Trevor Firari and Benny Marshall. Firari led Waterloo in every receiving category last season, bringing in 29 catches for 525 yards and eight touchdowns from his slot position. Marshall did his part as well, hauling in 16 passes for 222 yards and five touchdowns.
Those two assumed the lion’s share of targets, but there were plenty of flashes from other playmaker receivers like senior Cooper Setz, junior Ryan Sturgill, and junior Owen Haseleu. Combined, Hush has a trusted and talented group of receivers to spread the ball around to.
Jaehnke describes this year’s rushing attack as a “mixture.” The first name mentioned in this group was senior Rick Ugorji. Ugorji was a late addition to the Pirates last season, joining the squad after the Marshall game. He showed flashes of ability on both sides of the ball in his short stint with the team, and the coaching staff hopes he continues to grow into a large offensive role this fall.
Ugorji will be playing on both sides of the ball, so he’ll need a breather from time to time. Look for Firari to slide in from the slot into the backfield to take a few reps off of Ugorji’s plate
Hush, Ugorji, and Firari should have a solid offensive line to operate behind, as well. The top returner is junior Keegan Lauersdorf, who earned 2nd team all-conference honors last season for his work from the center position. He’s flanked by fellow senior Connor Bergeron as well as junior Ian Spoke. Senior Bradee Haberman has experience as well, leaving Besl’s spot as the one hole left to fill.
Defensively, the secondary should steal the show for Waterloo. Marshall showed some skills on offense, but his true calling comes as a safety in the defensive backfield. He earned 1st team all-conference honors last year thanks to 46 total tackles and an interception.
“He’s a ball hawk and a great tackler,” Jaehnke said of Marshall.
He’s joined in the backfield by cornerback Cooper Setz. Setz was a 2nd team all-conference choice last season after serving as the Pirates’ primary corner, tasked with tailing the other team’s best receiver every game.
While Setz locks down one side of the field, the other corner position is being battled for by some capable candidates. Junior Mathieu Watson, Hush, and Ryan Sturgill have shown solid athleticism through camp and will likely see a rotation at the position to keep major offensive contributors like Hush and Sturgill fresh.
Dakota Sturgill, Haseleu, junior Keegan Lauersdorf, and Firari and will hold things down at the linebacker position. Jaehnke was particularly impressed with Haseleu’s obvious dedication to the weight room in the offseason. Linebacker should be a position of strength for this defense.
It all starts in the trenches, though. Jaehnke has the luxury of a seven-deep rotation to keep his maulers fresh and hungry for the quarterback. Ugorji, senior Bradee Haberman, junior Carson Rufener, junior Ian Spoke, senior Nate Broderick, a little Mathieu Watson and some Hauseleu on occasion will fill out a capable cast of pass rushers.
“We feel we can adjust to a variety of offensive looks,” Jaehnke said. “We teach our guys multiple fronts to be ready for anything an opponent brings to the table.
Some divisional reshuffling has the Eastern Suburban Conference looking a little different than it did a season ago. Pardeeville has moved on to the Trailways Conference and Horicon/Hustisford comes over from the Capitol Conference to take its place. Horicon/Hustisford didn’t win a game last season, going 0-9.
“These guys have worked really hard all offseason,” Jaehnke said. “Hopefully, that work pays off and we have some fun this year.”