Football has not exactly been Waterloo’s strong suit in the past decade. Entering last season, the Pirates had won just seven games between 2017 and 2020. Finally, after two seasons of head coach Dave Frisell laying the groundwork for competency, something clicked in 2021.

The Pirates were not only competent, they were good. Waterloo posted a 5-2 record in the Eastern Suburban Conference and an 8-2 overall mark in the regular season. This was Waterloo’s first season with a winning record in conference play (excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season) since 2016.

JOE JAEHNKE
Buy Now

Waterloo head coach Joe Jaehnke addresses his team following a three-team scrimmage at Waterloo High School on Thursday, Aug. 11. 
CAL HUSH
Buy Now

Waterloo junior quarterback Cal Hush fires a pass to his left in a scrimmage rep against Milwaukee Bradley Tech on Thursday, Aug. 11. 
BENNY MARSHALL
Buy Now

Waterloo junior receiver/defensive back Benny Marshall streaks up the field during a three-team scrimmage at Waterloo High School on Thursday, Aug. 11.

2022 Waterloo football roster

First Last Grade Height Weight Position
Kian Ahrendt 9 5'7" 260 OL/DL
Sean Baerwolf 9 5'9" 185 OL/DL
Dominic Bakken 10 5'9" 160 RB/LB
Drew Benninger 10 5'10" 195 OL/DL
Connor Bergeron 12 5'11" 200 OL/DL
Xavier Besl 10 5'8" 150 WR/DB
Jackson Beyer 10 5'10" 165 WR/DB
Nate Broderick 12 5'7" 140 WR/DB
Caleb Bullock 10 6' 160 QB/LB
Jordan Butzine 9 5'11" 175 OL/DL
Gavin Carnahan 9 5'3" 125 WR/DB
Andy Carillo 9 5'8" 195 RB/DL
Parker Degler 9 5'11" 130 WR/DB
Trevor Firari 11 5'10" 180 WR/DB
Gabino Garcia 12 5'8" 165 OL/DL
Bradee Haberman 12 6' 180 TE/LB
Owen Haseleu 11 6' 200 TE/LB
Mason Hayes 9 5'7" 145 OL/LB
Cal Hush 11 5'10" 175 QB/DB
Ryder Jaehnke 9 5'8" 160 WR/DB
Ben Josheff 9 6'2" 210 OL/DL
Jayk Lauersdorf 9 5'5" 150 RB/LB
Keegan Lauersdorf 11 5'9" 190 OL/LB
Eli Law 9 6'1" 215 OL/DL
Benny Marshall 11 6'2" 165 WR/DB
John Marty 9 5'9" 175 OL/DL
Cash Murray 10 5'8" 230 OL/DL
Grant Nowak 9 6'1" 160 WR/DB
Carson Rufener 11 6'2" 235 OL/DL
Riley Schulenburg 9 5'6" 135 WR/LB
Cooper Setz 12 5'11" 170 WR/DB
Avery Skalitzky 9 5'3" 110 RB/DL
Ian Spoke 11 5'11" 210 OL/DL
Marissa Spoke 9 5'4" 170 OL/LB
Dakota Sturgill 11 5'8" 150 RB/LB
Ryan Sturgill 11 5'7" 155 WR/DB
Cameron Tschanz 11 6' 150 WR/DB
Ben Ugorji 9 5'10" 160 RB/DL
RIck Ugorji 12 6'1" 195 RB/DL
Mathieu Watson 11 6'2" 175 QB/DB
Caleb Wiechmann 9 5'8" 150 RB/LB
Wesley Wredberg 9 5'7" 110 WR/DB