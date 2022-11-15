The Waterloo girls basketball program is ready to see its luck change on the hardwood this season. The Pirates were already a young team in 2021, but injuries derailed a promising 5-3 start as they would finish 9-16 overall and 3-7 in Capitol - South conference play.

The core of last year's squad returns this season with something to prove. With senior guard Julia Asik returning from her season-ending knee injury, the Pirates are primed for improvement in 2022.

JULIA ASIK

Waterloo senior guard Julia Asik returns in 2022 after almost all of her junior season was wiped out by injury.
BRENNA HUEBNER

Waterloo junior guard Brenna Huebner was an honorable mention all-conference selection last season and will look to build on that performance in 2022.
AVA JAEHNKE

Waterloo senior guard Ava Jaehnke returns as a leader of the Pirates in 2022.

Tags