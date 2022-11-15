The Waterloo girls basketball program is ready to see its luck change on the hardwood this season. The Pirates were already a young team in 2021, but injuries derailed a promising 5-3 start as they would finish 9-16 overall and 3-7 in Capitol - South conference play.
The core of last year's squad returns this season with something to prove. With senior guard Julia Asik returning from her season-ending knee injury, the Pirates are primed for improvement in 2022.
"The main key is staying healthy this year," Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn said. "That's something we couldn't do last year. I think we only had one game where we were at full strength. Hopefully, that luck changes for us a little bit this year. We had a really good start last season, then the wheels just kind of fell off."
Asik was supposed to be a leader of the Pirates last season. She was fresh off of an honorable mention all-conference nod as a sophomore and had a stellar first eight games, averaging 11 points, eight rebounds, and two assists per game to fuel a hot start for Waterloo. Unfortunately, a bone bruise in her knee would knock her out for the remainder of the campaign.
She's back to full strength in 2022, and she returns to a battle-tested roster that was forced to step up in her absence.
"We're basically returning our whole starting lineup," Gabe said. "We have five starters back from last season. I think that's something a lot of other teams won't account for. We're exctied. We've seen some really good things in practice so far. We have some really good team chemistry."
Junior guard Brenna Huebner picked up the scoring vacancy left after Asik's injury. Her driving ability earned her 10.4 points per game, thanks in large part to a team-high 115 free throw attempts on the year as she frustrated opposing defenses. She also pulled down six rebounds per game and averaged a team-high two steals per contest.
Huebner is an important returning scoring option, and she's joined by the leader of the offense from last season, senior Ava Jaehnke. Jaehnke was the quintessential point guard last season. She led the team in assists by far with 4.2 and perfected the drive and dish technique. On top of her dime duties, she also collected 4.2 rebounds per game and put up five points per game. She picked up an honorable mention all-conference nod for her performance.
Another major scoring option from last season is junior sniper Tess Blundell. Blundell kept opposing defenses honest against Waterloo's primarily drive-first offense as she knocked down a team-high 35 three-point shots last season. She averaged nine points per game for the Pirates as well as four rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
If it sounds like Waterloo is a guard-heavy team this season, it's because it is. Senior guard Maddie Wesbter joins the four aforementioned Pirates to make up their starting five in 2022. Webster was a reliable option off the bench as a junior last season, averaging 3.5 rebounds and one assist and one steal per game.
"It's always been guard-first," Haberkorn said. "We have an offense that reflects that and we have some really good returning basketball players that can run it and score. We have four or five bonafide scorers on this team. I'm excited about what that group can do."
This naturally begs one question: what will the Pirates do in the post? Capitol - South opponents Cambridge and New Glarus have solid height this season that will need to be dealt with.
Waterloo has an answer in a legacy name: freshman Emma Baumann. Baumann's older sister, Alyssa, was the lone senior on the team in 2021 and their best post option. Now, the freshman Emma will be expected to come off the bench and contribute right away.
"You'll see a mix of different things in the post," Haberkorn said said. "We trust Emma down there, even though she's only a freshman. She has great hands, can shoot, can finish, and has really good feet."
Junior forward Ashlynn Albrecht and sophomore forward Emerson Setz are also expected to be an important part of the rotation down low. Add in sophomore Maddie Webster to the guard rotation, and the Pirates have an exciting group of role players that's ready to help Waterloo compete this season.
"If we play well, we can finish near the top of the conference," Haberkorn said. "We're right there."
With a scrimmage on Saturday, Nov. 12 already in the rearview mirror, the Pirates turn their attention towards the regular season. Waterloo's season kicks off on the road with a trip to Rio on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Pirates' home opener comes days later as they host Markesan on Friday, Nov. 18.