Waterloo baseball's season is off to a quick start this spring. After playing their first game on Monday, Apr. 3, a road victory over Watertown Luther Prep, the Pirates leapt right into Capitol - South conference play with a home matchup with Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, Apr. 6.

Just as it had in the 7-4 victory over Luther Prep days prior, Waterloo's offense showed up. Wisconsin Heights was able to match their run production and then some, though, earning a 9-6 victory to hand the Pirates both their first conference and overall loss of the new season.

CAMERON TSCHANZ

Waterloo junior Cameron Tschanz fires in a pitch in a home loss to Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, Apr. 6.
KEEGAN LAUERSDORF

Waterloo junior Keegan Lauersdorf connected on two hits and scored once in a home loss to Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, Apr. 6.

Tags