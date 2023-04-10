Waterloo baseball's season is off to a quick start this spring. After playing their first game on Monday, Apr. 3, a road victory over Watertown Luther Prep, the Pirates leapt right into Capitol - South conference play with a home matchup with Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, Apr. 6.
Just as it had in the 7-4 victory over Luther Prep days prior, Waterloo's offense showed up. Wisconsin Heights was able to match their run production and then some, though, earning a 9-6 victory to hand the Pirates both their first conference and overall loss of the new season.
While Wisconsin Heights would eventually snag the win, it was Waterloo that got the scoring fun started in the bottom of the first inning. Junior catcher Jon Sampo led the game off with a double to center field, setting the table. Two batters later, senior first baseman Cooper Setz brought him home. He poked a ground ball to first base and was put out. The ensuing throw trying to pin Sampo at third was wild, allowing him to motor home and give his Pirates a 1-0 lead.
Heights would answer in kind in the top of the second inning, nabbing their first run of the game off of junior starting pitcher Keegan Lauersdorf. This was the beginning of the end of his three innings on the mound as he'd surrender two more runs in the top of the third inning, leaving the Vanguards with a 4-1 lead as junior Cameron Tschanz took over on the mound in the top of the fourth inning.
Wisconsin Heights' bats stayed hot. They'd again earn three runs in the top of the fourth inning, establishing a heavy 7-1 advantage. Waterloo had some work to do at the place and got moving in the bottom half of the inning.
Tschanz looked to be Waterloo's next run after doubling to lead off the inning, but he was called out on an offensive interference call following a single from sophomore third baseman Bryce Aubart. The Pirates rallied with two outs as junior center fielder Trevor Firari hammered a double into left field, pushing Aubart to third. Setz earned himself an RBI, knocking a single through the left side of the infield to bring Aubart home and cut Wisconsin Heights' lead to 7-2.
The Vanguards' offense showed no signs of slowing as they again had a multi-run inning in the top of the fifth, pushing two runs across to establish a 9-2 lead. Again, Waterloo went to work in the bottom half of the inning.
The bases were quickly loaded with no outs as juniors Owen Haseleu and Cal Hush both drew walks and Lauersdorf connected on a single. Aubart pitched in a quick RBI as he grounded out to third, bringing Haseleu in to score. Sampo's stellar day at the plate continued as he singled over the second baseman's head, bringing both Hush and Lauersdorf in to score to narrow Wisconsin Height's lead to 9-5.
Tschanz was nails on the pitching mound for the remaining two innings, allowing no further damage from Wisconsin Heights' red-hot offense. This bought an opportunity for the Pirates to continue chipping away at the deficit.
A scoreless bottom of the sixth inning left Waterloo with its back against the wall in the bottom of the seventh facing a four-run deficit. Things looked grim as the Pirates started the inning with a strikeout and pop out. But, they continued to battle.
Tschanz kept the game alive with a walk and took second on a wild pitch. Aubart came up with his second RBI of the game, connecting on a single to center field to bring him home and narrow the Vanguards' lead to 9-6. Sampo kept the rally going with another single, but the game ended in the next at-bat with a ground out.
Sampo finished the game with a stellar stat line, going 3-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Aubart proved to be a vital part of the offense as well, going 1-2 with a walk, two RBIs, and a run scored. Wisconsin Heights' offense was spearheaded by Griffen Hindermann, who went 2-4 with three RBIs, one walk, and two runs scored.
With one conference matchup out of the way, Waterloo will now return to its non-conference slate for the next five games. The Pirates will spend their next two games on the road, first at Lake Mills on Tuesday, Apr. 11 and again at Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday, Apr. 13. They'll close the week out with a pair of home games, first hosting Markesan on Friday, Apr. 14 then Hustisford/Dodgeland on Saturday, Apr. 15.