RYAN STURGILL

Waterloo junior Ryan Sturgill took third in the 138 lbs. bracket at the Jefferson Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3.

 Angie Firari

JEFFERSON—Waterloo won three weight class titles on its way to a second place finish at the inaugural Jefferson Invitational on Saturday.

Beloit Turner won the tournament with 236.5 points. Waterloo edged Marshall for runner-up honors, 153.5 to 140.

