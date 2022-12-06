JEFFERSON—Waterloo won three weight class titles on its way to a second place finish at the inaugural Jefferson Invitational on Saturday.
Beloit Turner won the tournament with 236.5 points. Waterloo edged Marshall for runner-up honors, 153.5 to 140.
Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster was pleased with his team’s efforts in their second event of the season. The Pirates defeated Milwaukee Hamilton 48-24 and lost to West Allis Central 43-42 in a triangular last Wednesday.
“Coming in, I definitely wasn’t sure what to expect,” Schuster said. “We have some experienced guys and some young guys. Our goal was to place in the top two. In the first round, we only won a total of three matches. We turned the switch after that. I was glad to see the fight a lot of our kids had.”
Avery Skalitzky won the 106-pound title for the Pirates, as did Jacob Soter at 160 and Trevor Firari at 170.
Skalitzky pinned Jefferson’s Nick Lara at the 5-minute mark and needed just 20 seconds to pin Marshall’s Miles Zimmerman in his only two matches of the day.
“That was a good surprise,” Schuster said. “There were only two other kids, but he came in and wrestled hard. He’s a little bulldog, a go-getter with a high motor. He still needs to improve on some technique, but he has a great motor and the wrestling attitude you want to see, especially out of a young freshman.”
Soter won an 11-2 major decision over Jefferson’s Nolan Burzlaff, pinned Lake Mills’ Eddy Eveland in 4:47 and scored a technical fall over Beloit Turner’s Carlos Ramirez.
“Soter has had a solid career,” Schuster said. “He was down against Eveland, losing 9-2 and came back and ran him out of gas. He clawed his way back, got him to his back and pinned him. He showed a lot of grit there. In years past, he wouldn’t quite make it to that level. You can just see there was no quit in him.”
Firari won a 5-0 decision over Lake Mills’ Owen Burling, pinned Jefferson’s Alex Vasquez at 3:44, scored a 17-2 technical fall over Beloit Turner’s Eric Halon and received a forfeit from Marshall’s Turner Cobb.
“Trevor wrestled (in the triangular), but I was glad to see him come out and face his first real test of being able to withstand four, five matches in a day with his elbow,” Schuster said. “He wrestled a tough freshman from Lake Mills and dominated the whole match against a guy who was playing more defense.”
Dakota Sturgill (145) went 3-1 with a pin and two decisions to place second.
Ryan Sturgill (138) went 3-2 with two pins and placed third. Andy Carillo (195) and Ian Spoke (220) also finished third. Spoke recorded two pins.
“Dakota had one of his best placement days,” Schuster said. “Ryan took on two guys likely to be at Kohl Center, so this was a nice measuring stick.”
Cassandra Valle (132) placed fourth with one pin. Derek Pochowski (182) placed fourth with two pins.
Ryan Fugate (152) and Ben Ugorji (160) each took fifth. Brady Ebert (120), Owen Koele (126) and Jannes Wiebracht (138) finished sixth.
Waterloo wrestles at the Horicon Duals on Saturday.
