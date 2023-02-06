Waterloo wrestling enjoyed the friendly confines of its own fieldhouse for the culmination of its regular season, the Capitol conference tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Pirates cobbled together a solid effort, scoring 144 team points to finish sixth of the 10 teams in attendance. They were led by a pair of second place finishes from freshman Avery Skalitzky and junior Ryan Sturgill.
Sturgill entered the day as the top seed in the 145 lbs. bracket, proving his worth with a first period pin in the quarterfinals and a second period pin in the semifinals to reach the championship match against Evan Stevenson of Lodi. The match was a tight one that went the distance. After a scoreless first period, Stevenson established a 2-1 lead in the second and pulled away in the third for a 5-2 decision win, handing Sturgill second place.
Skalitzky's breakout freshman campaign led him to be the top seed in the 106 lbs. bracket with a 32-6 season record entering the day. A pair of byes bought him a spot in the semifinals, where he'd pin a Marshall wrestler in just 30 seconds to advance to the championship.
He, too, would run into a Lodi wrestler and struggle. Lodi's Levi Ness would secure a pin at the 1:01 mark to give Skalitzky second place.
Beyond those two, Waterloo also got a trio of fourth place finishes from freshman Brady Ebert (113 lbs.), junior Ian Spoke (182 lbs.), and freshman Andy Carrillo (195 lbs.).
Ebert's day got off to a strong start with a pin of a Columbus wrestler in the quarterfinals. Blake Endress of Sugar River, the eventual bracket champion, would knock Ebert down to the consolation bracket with a 20-4 tech fall in the semifinals. Ebert bounced back by pinning a Poynette wrestler in 1:24. His day came to an end in the third place match, where he lost in a 16-4 major decision to a Cambridge wrestler.
Spoke followed a similar path in his bracket. His reward for a hard-fought 8-4 decision win over a Watertown Luther Prep wrestler in the quarterfinals bought him a match against Mason Lane, the top seed, in the semifinals. Spoke would suffer a pin in 1:24 but bounced back to pin a Sugar River wrestler in 1:33 to reach the third place match. He made it to the third period but was pinned by Marshall's Grant Chadwick to take fourth.
The same went for Carrillo, who pinned his Poynette opponent in the quarterfinals before being pinned by the top seed in the bracket in the semifinals. Carrillo had to battle for a spot in the third place match, earning a 3-1 decision win over a Cambridge wrestler. His day ended with a pin loss to a Sugar River wrestler in the first period of the third place match.
Elsewhere, Waterloo also got a fifth place finish from sophomore Owen Koele (120 lbs.), a fifth place finish from freshman Ben Ugorji (160 lbs.), a sixth place finish from sophomore David Cefalu (132 lbs.), a sixth place finish from sophomore Ryan Fugate (138 lbs.), a sixth place finish from senior Jacob Soter (152 lbs.), and a seventh place finish from sophomore Derek Pochowski (170 lbs.).
Lodi won the tournament championship as a team, compiling 357.5 team points thanks to nine individual conference champions. Sugar River finished second with 212.5 team points and Marshall rounded out the top three with 153.5.
Waterloo's regular season came to a close with this tournament. Now, the Pirates will travel to Horicon High School for WIAA super regionals on Saturday, Feb. 11. Other teams participating in the super regional include Cambridge, Deerfield, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Johnson Creek, Kenosha Christian Life, Kenosha St. Joseph, Living Word Lutheran, Marshall, Palmyra-Eagle, and St. John's Northwestern.