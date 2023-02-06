Waterloo wrestling enjoyed the friendly confines of its own fieldhouse for the culmination of its regular season, the Capitol conference tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Pirates cobbled together a solid effort, scoring 144 team points to finish sixth of the 10 teams in attendance. They were led by a pair of second place finishes from freshman Avery Skalitzky and junior Ryan Sturgill.

Sturgill entered the day as the top seed in the 145 lbs. bracket, proving his worth with a first period pin in the quarterfinals and a second period pin in the semifinals to reach the championship match against Evan Stevenson of Lodi. The match was a tight one that went the distance. After a scoreless first period, Stevenson established a 2-1 lead in the second and pulled away in the third for a 5-2 decision win, handing Sturgill second place.

RYAN STURGILL

Waterloo junior Ryan Sturgill placed second in the 145 lbs. bracket of the Capitol conference tournament, hosted at Waterloo High School, on Saturday, Feb. 4.
JACOB SOTER

Waterloo senior Jacob Soter placed fifth in the 152 lbs. bracket of the Capitol conference tournament, hosted at Waterloo High School, on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Tags