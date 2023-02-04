The Marshall boys basketball team entered a home matchup with rival Waterloo on Friday, Feb. 3 looking to stop a two-game losing streak in Capitol - South conference play. The Cardinals had defeated the Pirates handily, 74-40, in their first meeting back in early January on the road. Waterloo wouldn't let Marshall get a second win easily.
The Pirates were game in the first half, implementing some stingy zone defense to frustrate Marshall's driving tendencies and keep points off the board. Waterloo only trailed by 12 at halftime before Marshall slammed the door. The Cardinals threw a full-court press at the Pirates, helping to spark a 17-0 run to put the game away in an eventual 68-36 win.
"I like the fact that we took advantage of the press to build some confidence," Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said. "Sometimes, our offense doesn't execute like we want it to. In those situations, we have to get some offense from our defense. We did that in the second half by turning them over with the press to get easy buckets. Easy buckets build confidence, and the game can snowball from there. I was very pleased with that second half."
Offensive woes were not an immediate problem for Marshall, as it kickstarted the game on a 9-0 run. The Cardinals' two best scorers this season, senior forward Peyton Kleinheinz and sophomore guard Kenyon Miggins, scored every point.
Waterloo burned two timeouts early on as that 9-0 run quickly turned to 15-5 as Miggins hit an and-one bucket and sophomore guard Teseo Ruelas buried a three point shot. Jared Brown, head coach of the Pirates, knew change had to come. He switched into a 3-2 zone to limit Marshall's flexibility on the perimeter.
The Cardinals' offense slowed down and Waterloo was able to string together some points. Junior guard Cameron Tschanz helped orchestrate this shift in the tides, knocking down one of his eventual two three point shots to score seven points in the first half.
At one point, Waterloo had Marshall's lead all the way back down to 20-15. The Cardinals got hot once again near the end of the first half, though, ripping off a 10-3 thanks to the strong post work of junior Matthew Motl. Marshall took a 30-18 lead into the halftime break.
Waterloo looked primed to continue challenging Marshall as it scored the first two buckets of the second half, a three pointer from Tschanz as well as a post score from senior Rick Ugorji. It would be awhile before Waterloo would score again, however.
Kleinheinz buried a post score for Marshall soon after, allowing the Cardinals to implement the full-court press. Disaster followed for Waterloo's guards as turnovers began to pile up. Miggins hit another and-one bucket and senior guard Collin Petersen hit a quick triple. The run was on.
By the time Waterloo senior Stephen Davis put in a layup minutes later, Marshall had scored 17 unanswered points to take a commanding 47-25 lead. The Cardinals never looked back. It was fitting that the Cardinals' final run later in the half, which bumped their lead from 54-29 to 63-29, was also primarly scored by Miggins and Kleinheinz.
Those two, as well as the remainder of Marshall's starting five, got to watch the final minutes of the game from the bench as a reward for their hard work. The reserves helped finish off a 68-36 victory to get the Cardinals back on the winning side of conference games.
Miggins led both Marshall and the game in scoring with 25 points. Kleinheinz had 15 and Motl put up nine. Tschanz led the way for Waterloo with 13, followed by Ugorji with eight and senior Cooper Setz with seven.
The win bumps Marshall up to an 11-7 overall and a 4-2 mark in Capitol - South conference play. Waterloo drops to 1-5 in conference and 3-16 overall.
Marshall will spend its next three games on the road, starting with non-conference Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Cardinals return to conference play with a trip to Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, Feb. 9 and another to Cambridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Waterloo will also take on a non-conference challenge next, hosting Fall River on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Pirates will also be at home to face New Glarus on Thursday, Feb. 9 as well as Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Feb. 14.