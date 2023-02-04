The Marshall boys basketball team entered a home matchup with rival Waterloo on Friday, Feb. 3 looking to stop a two-game losing streak in Capitol - South conference play. The Cardinals had defeated the Pirates handily, 74-40, in their first meeting back in early January on the road. Waterloo wouldn't let Marshall get a second win easily.

The Pirates were game in the first half, implementing some stingy zone defense to frustrate Marshall's driving tendencies and keep points off the board. Waterloo only trailed by 12 at halftime before Marshall slammed the door. The Cardinals threw a full-court press at the Pirates, helping to spark a 17-0 run to put the game away in an eventual 68-36 win.

Waterloo junior Cameron Tschanz led the Pirates in scoring with 13 in a road loss to Marshall on Friday, Feb. 3
Marshall sophomore Kenyon Miggins led the game in scoring with 25 points as his Cardinals defeated Waterloo at home on Friday, Feb. 3.

BBB: MARSHALL 68, WATERLOO 36

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 P. Kleinheinz 6 0 3-4 15
2 C. Petersen 0 1 0-0 3
3 K. Miggins 8 1 6-8 25
5 R. Campos 1 0 0-0 2
15 K. Grossman 1 0 1-2 3
23 T. Ruelas 2 1 1-3 8
32 D. Nickel 0 1 0-0 3
40 M. Motl 4 0 1-2 9
TOTALS - 22 3 12-19 68
WATERLOO
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
3 B. Haberman 1 0 2-4 4
12 C. Setz 2 1 0-0 7
15 C. Tschanz 2 2 3-3 13
33 S. Davis 1 0 0-0 2
35 R. Ugorji 3 0 2-2 8
41 C. Bergeron 1 0 0-0 2
TOTALS - 10 3 7-9 36

