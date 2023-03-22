As springtime ushers in warmer temperatures for south central Wisconsin, the Marshall track & field team is emerging from the wintertime ready to tackle a new season of competition. The Cardinals look to be a well-rounded program in 2023 with promising talent in the running, throwing, and jumping events.

Throwing looks to be the team's early strength. Marshall returns every varsity thrower from last season. A trio of seniors, Taylor Michalak, Grant Chadwick, and Lucas Talks, lead the boys side of things while senior Cortney Checky, junior Paige Billigs, and sophomore Alexandra Moreth represent the girls. 

CARSON GROB

Marshall junior Carson Grob throws the shot put at the Ripon College indoor invitational on Thursday, Mar. 16. 
KAYLEE CAMPBELL

Marshall senior Kaylee Campbell runs her leg of the 4x400 meter relay at the Ripon College indoor invitational on Thursday, Mar. 16.
FERNANDO CAMPOS

Marshall sophomore Fernando Campos runs the 200 meter dash at the Ripon College indoor invitational on Thursday, Mar. 16.

