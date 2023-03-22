As springtime ushers in warmer temperatures for south central Wisconsin, the Marshall track & field team is emerging from the wintertime ready to tackle a new season of competition. The Cardinals look to be a well-rounded program in 2023 with promising talent in the running, throwing, and jumping events.
Throwing looks to be the team's early strength. Marshall returns every varsity thrower from last season. A trio of seniors, Taylor Michalak, Grant Chadwick, and Lucas Talks, lead the boys side of things while senior Cortney Checky, junior Paige Billigs, and sophomore Alexandra Moreth represent the girls.
Michalak and Checky enter this season as the team's most decorated throwers. Michalak was a top-10 finisher in the shot put at the very competitive Capitol Conference meet and also took top-10 in the event at the following week's regional meet. Checky was strong at regionals as well, finished in ninth place in both the shot put and discus.
On the topic of regionals, junior Jaxon Hornby is the sole athlete returning to Marshall this season that advanced past that round of the state tournament last season. He took third in the 1,600 meter run at regionals before narrowly missing out on a state qualification with a fifth place finish at sectionals. Also a state qualifier in cross country this past fall, Hornby looks to be a reliable option for the Cardinals in distance runs.
On the girls side, the Cardinals get back a very productive sprinter in junior Wynn Held. Held is already in running shape after a second team all-conference basketball season this winter and is looking to build off of a strong sophomore season. Held took fifth in the 100 meter dash at the conference meet last season and came just short of a sectional qualification, as well, taking fifth in the 100 meter and sixth in the 200 meter dash at regionals.
There's plenty of varsity positions still up for grabs following the graduation of the large and successful senior class of 2022. Marshall head coach Eric Cobb noted senior Peyton Colden, sophomore Max Timpel, and freshman Carter Pettit as athletes to watch on the boys side. As for the girls, he tabbed senior Kaylee Campbell as well as sophomores Kierstin Hoel and Emma Hellenbrand as names to keep tabs on.
While some snow still lingers on the ground, the 2023 season has already kicked off for Marshall as the Cardinals participated in the Waters indoor meet at Ripon College on Thursday, Mar. 16.
Colden established himself as a name to watch, taking third place in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.39 seconds. Timpel took seventh in the event with a time of 7.47 and Pettit was right behind him in eighth with a 7.56.
The boys' top-10 finishes didn't end there. Sophomore Fernando Campos nabbed eighth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.17 seconds and senior Trevor Thede finished fifth in the 400 meter dash with a 57.14 second time. The boys relay teams were solid, as well, as the 4x200 relay team finished fourth with a time of 1:41.02 and the 4x400 team finished eigth with a 4:06.56.
Timpel showed up near the top of the scoring once again in the field portion of the meet, taking 11th in the long jump with a distance of 17-04.00. Sophomore Daniel Nickel also grabbed 10th in the triple jump with a distance of 36-01.25. Junior Peyton Gundelach led the way in the throws, earning 10th place in the shot put with a throw of 38-09.00.
On the girls side, the Cardinals got their best individual result from Campbell, who nabbed eighth in the 60 meter dash with a time of 8.62. Held took 12th in the event with an 8.66 and Hoel finished 17th with an 8.75. The 4x400 meter relay team got the season off to a strong start, as well, taking eighth with a time of 4:50.83.
Hoel headlined a very competitive field portion of the meet, taking 18th in the high jump with a height of 4-04.00.
This introduction to competition will be followed by a few weeks of continued practice and improvement for Marshall. The Cardinals won't compete again until Tuesday, Apr. 4 when they travel to Randolph High School for an invitational. The 2023 edition of the Dana Waddell Invitational, Marshall's yearly home meet tradition, will take place days later on Thursday, Apr. 6.