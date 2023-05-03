The softball rivalry between Marshall and Waterloo lived up to its lofty expectations in 2023. In the first edition at Waterloo back on Apr. 13, a five-run explosion from the Cardinals' offense in the top of the sixth carried them to a 10-4 victory.

The rematch, this time at Marshall's place on Tuesday, May 2, brought even more intensity. This one wasn't just for conference standings, either. Marshall entered the game as the No. 6 team in Division 3 of the most recent Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) coaches poll while Waterloo was tabbed as No. 10 in Division 4.

ZARA QUAM

Marshall senior Zara Quam celebrates her game-winning RBI against Waterloo at home on Tuesday, May 2.
KATE LUZENSKI

Marshall junior Kate Luzenski mashed a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning of an eventual home victory over Waterloo on Tuesday, May 3.
KENNEDY WEISENSEL

Marshall freshman Kennedy Weisensel pitched seven inning in a home win over Waterloo on Tuesday, May 2. She held the Pirates scoreless for six of them and tallied three strikeouts.

