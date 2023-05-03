The softball rivalry between Marshall and Waterloo lived up to its lofty expectations in 2023. In the first edition at Waterloo back on Apr. 13, a five-run explosion from the Cardinals' offense in the top of the sixth carried them to a 10-4 victory.
The rematch, this time at Marshall's place on Tuesday, May 2, brought even more intensity. This one wasn't just for conference standings, either. Marshall entered the game as the No. 6 team in Division 3 of the most recent Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) coaches poll while Waterloo was tabbed as No. 10 in Division 4.
Waterloo set the pace and put up five runs in the top of the second inning. Undeterred, Marshall started clawing back. Senior first baseman Zara Quam was instrumental in the comeback, knocking in both the tying run in the bottom of the fourth and the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth as the Cardinals stormed back for a 6-5 victory.
"The grit this group has is incredible," Marshall head coach Erin Young said. "Nothing was going our way for awhile there. They just had the tenacity to fight and claw, inning after inning. Very, very happy with these kids."
While Waterloo would steal the show in the second inning, Marshall did strike first in the bottom of the first. The Cardinals did as they usually do at the top of the order, putting runners in a position to score. Senior Kaitlin Jesberger beat out a bunt down the third base line and senior Halle Weisensel singled to left, setting the stage for junior Kate Luzenski in the five spot of the order. She stepped up, lacing a single to left to score both Jesberger and Weisensel to give Marshall an early 2-0 advantage.
It wouldn't last. Waterloo responded immediately by stringing together five runs in the top of the second. The patience and discipline of a defending conference champion shined through as the Pirates drew four straight walks to begin the inning, three of which came from a full count.
Now back to the top of the order with the bases loaded and only one out with a run already across the board, Waterloo kept it rolling. Leadoff senior Ava Jaehnke clobbered a double into right field, scoring senior Kailee Rahn and junior Leeah Dorn. The run continued two batters later as senior Katrina Freund smashed yet another double, bringing sophomore Alix McCarthy and Jaehnke home. By the time Marshall escaped the inning, Waterloo had established an impressive 5-2 lead.
Pirates on top! Jaehnke rips a two-run double into right field, plating Leeah Dorn and Kailee Rahn! Waterloo takes a 3-2 lead with runners on second and third with only one out! pic.twitter.com/LpG9rLgsXJ
Marshall freshman pitcher Kennedy Weisensel deserves credit for her ability to recover from this scoring outburst. She allowed just four more hits for the remainder of the game, silencing Waterloo's lively offense to give her Cardinals the opportunity to stage a comeback.
"Can we please all remember that this kid is a freshman?" Young said of Weisensel. "She's played in some intense opportunities this season but she trusts herself and lets it go. She's able to take a deep breath, settler herself, and just attack. She's incredible."
With Weisensel's return to control in the pitching circle, the offense started chipping away at the deficit. After a scoreless second inning, the Cardinals would start digging in the bottom of the third.
Quam led off with a single to right, followed by a walk from Jesberger. Halle Weisensel stepped up and hammered a grounder up the gut which reached the outfield to plate Quam and moved Jesberger to third. Jesberger would soon come home on a wild pitch, narrowing Waterloo's lead down to 5-4.
The deficit would disappear an inning later. Senior Allie Rateike led off the bottom of the fourth for Marshall by drawing a walk. She was pushed to second after junior Mollie Fritter was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a wild pitch. This was a perfect setup for Quam back at the top of the order as she grounded out to second base, buying time for Rateike to come home and tie the game at five runs each.
Marshall looked close to scoring more both in the bottom of the third and fourth innings, but Waterloo senior starter Grace Marty continually showed great composure. In both situations, she floated in gnarly strikeout pitches to prevent further damage, end the innings, and keep her Pirates in the game.
Extra innings looked likely as Marshall went scoreless in the fifth and got a pair of quick outs in the bottom of the sixth. Fritter kept things alive in the sixth by drawing a walk. Again, this was all Quam needed to be a hero. After Fritter stole second base, Quam nailed a double into left field. Fritter rounded third and scored, giving Marshall its first lead since the first inning.
"Zara has been a standout rockstar all season long," Young said of Quam. "She has such a huge heart for this game and this program. I'm so happy to see her find the level of success she has this year."
Waterloo wouldn't go down without a fight, though, as the third, fourth, and fifth batters in the order were due up in the top of the seventh. The Pirates quickly loaded the bases with only one out as freshman Emma Baumann beat out a grounder, Marty singled up the gut, and Dorn drew a walk. Kennedy Weisensel's composure was on best display here as she forced groundout and pop out, surviving the Pirates' final challenge to secure the victory.
The win bumps Marshall up to a perfect 5-0 mark in the Capitol - South conference and 10-1 overall. Waterloo falls to an even 3-3 in conference and is 6-4 overall.
After surviving this thriller, the remainder of the week gets no easier for Marshall. Next up, the Cardinals will pay a visit to the defending Division 3 champion, Poynette, on Thursday, May 4. They'll follow that up with a trip to the No. 2 team in the current conference standings, Cambridge, on Friday, May 5. To wrap the week up, they'll head up to a tournament at Chilton High School on Saturday, May 6.
As for Waterloo, the Pirates will look to rebound with a home matchup with Edgewood on Wednesday, May 3. They'll follow that with a trip to Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, May 4, a team the Pirates already beat 12-1 earlier in the season.