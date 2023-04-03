The Marshall baseball program felt like a team of destiny in the spring of 2022. The Cardinals entered the WIAA state tournament as the No. 3 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 3, weighed down by a pair of losing streaks to begin and end the regular season.
The Cardinals needed some in-game heroics to escape No. 2 seed Green Lake/Princeton in the regional semifinal and overcame a six-run deficit to knock off No. 1 seed Markesan and claim an improbable regional title. The season would end in the sectional semifinals a week later, but winning regionals broke a 15-year drought for the program.
Now, Marshall will look to run it back. The Cardinals have plenty of experience returning from last year's squad, including three first team all-conference selections. For head coach Shane Murphy, he can see the already see the influence of that run on this year's team.
"Winning regionals last season got the juices flowing for this group," Murphy said. "The senior class definitely doesn't want to finish before a sectional appearance now. It's an immediate goal for the team. It's huge not only for motivation, but for confidence. These guys know they can do it."
Marshall's three returning first team all-conference selections, senior Wyatt Jennings, junior Matthew Motl, and sophomore Carson Connelly, will be important factors in keeping last season's momentum going.
Jennings earned his all-conference distinction thanks to his stellar work on the pitching mound. He was the Cardinals' ace, recording a team-high 47 strikeouts in 37 innings of work. He finished the season with a 4.27 earned run average and a 7-2 record. He'll be the top dog in the pitching rotation once again this season and also contribute to the outfield rotation.
Motl was problem for opposing pitchers last season. He batted leadoff for Marshall and made teams pay, leading the team in runs scored with 27. He posted a batting average of 0.344 and stole a team high 14 bases. He'll roam center field once again for the Cardinals defensively.
Despite being a freshman last season, Connelly played like a seasoned veteran in 2022. He was named first team all-conference as a designated hitter as he drove in 17 runs. He also figures to be a vital arm in the pitching rotation. He allowed only two runs in 20 innings of work last season with 14 strikeouts.
There are plenty of positions that need filled behind these three, though. Marshall was hit hard by graduation, particularly feeling the loss of two-time first team all-conference selection Cole Denniston. The Cardinals also lose second team all-conference selection Haiden Nolden, honorable mention all-conference Cooper Usgaard, pitcher Mason Collins, and base runner extraordinaire Bryce Frank. Thankfully, the cupboard of available talent is far from bare.
Senior Collin Petersen figures to be a primary contributor, just as he's already been in football and basketball his senior season. He figures to replace Denniston at shortstop but can also contribute as a catcher, his primary position last season. At the plate last season, Petersen knocked in 10 RBIs off of 16 hits and came around to score 10 times himself. He will also add to the pitching rotation. He logged seven innings last season with nine strikeouts.
Replacing Petersen as the team's backstop will be sophomore Teseo Ruelas. Much like Connelly, Ruelas was able to step up to the varsity level and contribute as a freshman last season in limited action. He emerged as a rising star on the basketball court in the winter and Murphy believes a similar elevation is coming this spring.
Marshall also benefits from the return of senior third baseman Peyton Kleinheinz. On top of his defensive capability, he was solid at the plate. He knocked in 11 RBIs last season thanks to 10 hits. He will also fill a role in the pitching rotation after throwing 10 innings last season with three strikeouts.
Fellow senior Tyler Petersen will take on an expanded role this season. Stuck behind a logjam of senior talent above him last season, he'll be asked to move around the field as Marshall will need help at second base, third base, and in the pitching rotation. He already proved his worth as a batter in 2022, connecting on 11 hits to drive in four runs. Petersen also came around to score 10 times himself.
Marshall's new season is set to begin on Monday, Apr. 3 as the Cardinals will travel to take on Wisconsin Dells. They will have their home opener a day later as they're scheduled to host Lodi on Tuesday, Apr. 4. Marshall will close out its first week of competition with another road trip, this time to Lake Mills on Thursday, Apr. 6.