The Marshall baseball program felt like a team of destiny in the spring of 2022. The Cardinals entered the WIAA state tournament as the No. 3 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 3, weighed down by a pair of losing streaks to begin and end the regular season.

CARSON CONNELLY
Marshall sophomore Carson Connelly was named first team all-conference by the Capitol - South following the 2022 season.

The Cardinals needed some in-game heroics to escape No. 2 seed Green Lake/Princeton in the regional semifinal and overcame a six-run deficit to knock off No. 1 seed Markesan and claim an improbable regional title. The season would end in the sectional semifinals a week later, but winning regionals broke a 15-year drought for the program.

MATTHEW MOTL
Marshall junior Matthew Motl was named first team all-conference by the Capitol - South conference for his work at the plate and in the field in 2022. 
COLLIN PETERSEN
Marshall senior Collin Petersen brings vital experience to the squad in 2023.

