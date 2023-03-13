The 2022-23 boys basketball season was a tumultuous one for Waterloo. Under the direction of first-year head coach Jared Brown, the Pirates showed signs of promise but won just three games in the regular season before bowing out in the first round of the WIAA state tournament.

While the wins didn't come to fruition for Waterloo this year, the exceptional play of one of its seniors still shined through. 6-foot-3 big man Rick Ugorji caught the eye of the Capitol - South conference's coaches, earning him honorable mention all-conference honors.

Waterloo senior Rick Ugorji was a honorable mention all-conference selection by the Capitol - South following the 2022-23 season.

