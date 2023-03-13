The 2022-23 boys basketball season was a tumultuous one for Waterloo. Under the direction of first-year head coach Jared Brown, the Pirates showed signs of promise but won just three games in the regular season before bowing out in the first round of the WIAA state tournament.
While the wins didn't come to fruition for Waterloo this year, the exceptional play of one of its seniors still shined through. 6-foot-3 big man Rick Ugorji caught the eye of the Capitol - South conference's coaches, earning him honorable mention all-conference honors.
Ugorji was among the strongest players in the Capitol - South this year, which showed up in his post presence. He averaged 9.7 points and nine rebounds per game this season for the Pirates. His role as rim protector didn't show up in the stat sheet, but his defensive contributions can't be understated.
Ugorji enjoyed five games in the 2022-23 season where he eclipsed double digit scoring, two of which came in wins for Waterloo. His highlight of the year scoring the ball came in a 54-37 road loss to New Glarus where he scored nearly half of the Pirates' points with 15.
2022-23 Capitol - South boys basketball all-conference teams
FIRST TEAM
AC Strok, senior, New Glarus
DeMarcus Conner, senior, Belleville
Matt Buckman, sophomore, Cambridge
Kenyon Miggins, sophomore, Marshall
Kaden DeSmet, senior, Belleville
SECOND TEAM
Jack Erickson, junior, Belleville
Jacob Brabender, senior, Wisconsin Heights
Peyton Kleinheinz, senior, Marshall
Andrew Ace, senior, Belleville
Max Parman, senior, New Glarus
HONORABLE MENTION
Ethan Friedrich, senior, New Glarus
Nathan Meier, senior, Belleville
Rick Ugorji, senior, Waterloo
Nick Buckman, senior, Cambridge
Cayden Kennedy, senior, Wisconsin Heights
Drew Holzhueter, sophomore, Cambridge
Derek Adler, senior, Wisconsin Heights
Capitol - South conference champions: Belleville
Capitol - South conference Player of the Year: AC Strok, New Glarus