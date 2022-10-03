The Marshall football team's deadly combination of a powerful offensive line and potent ballcarriers has taken the Cardinals far this season. Entering a road trip to Cambridge on Friday, Sept. 30, the Cardinals were averaging 237 yards per game with a game-high total of 341 against Johnson Creek way back in week one.

The Bluejays of Cambridge were the latest victim of the Cardinals' rushing dominance. Marshall set a new season high with a whopping 409 rushing yards. This one was over early as the Cardinals were up 35-0 at halftime. Cambridge put up a fight late, but the Cardinals still rolled to a 54-20 victory. 

Wyatt Jennings blocking for Collin Peterson
Senior wide receiver Wyatt Jennings (2) blocks for senior quarterback Collin Peterson (8) in Marshall's win over Cambridge on Friday, September 30. 
Collin Peterson
Senior quarterback Collin Peterson scores on a touchdown run in the first quarter at Cambridge on Friday, Sept. 30.
Taylor Michalak
Senior defensive lineman Taylor Michalak gets into the backfield on a Cambridge pass attempt on Friday, September 30. 

