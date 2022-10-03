The Marshall football team's deadly combination of a powerful offensive line and potent ballcarriers has taken the Cardinals far this season. Entering a road trip to Cambridge on Friday, Sept. 30, the Cardinals were averaging 237 yards per game with a game-high total of 341 against Johnson Creek way back in week one.
The Bluejays of Cambridge were the latest victim of the Cardinals' rushing dominance. Marshall set a new season high with a whopping 409 rushing yards. This one was over early as the Cardinals were up 35-0 at halftime. Cambridge put up a fight late, but the Cardinals still rolled to a 54-20 victory.
It was a tremendous game for senior quarterback Collin Petersen. His number gets called often in the rushing attack, and he delivered 136 yards on 11 carries for the Cardinals with a pair of touchdowns. He also completed a passing touchdown on the day to senior receiver Wyatt Jennings.
Petersen may have led the way in rushing yards, but bruising senior running back Ramon Campos led in touchdowns. He turned just eight carries into 89 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Brayden Klubertanz's contributions can't be overlooked, either. He led the team in carries with 16, which he turned into 113 yards.
In the first quarter, Petersen stole the show. He accounted for both of Marshall's touchdowns, one a 19-yard run and the other an 11-yard pass, as the Cardinals took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.
There, the Cardinals really turned on the heat. Campos punched his first touchdown of the game in just over a minute into the quarter. The snowball continued for Marshall's scoring as just 20 seconds later, Klubertanz snagged an interception on defense which he took 35 yards to the house.
Campos would strike again with a seven-yard score with four minutes remaining in the first half. Marshall was already up 35-0.
Cambridge would recover with a pair of passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the second half. That third touchdown came with less than two minutes to play, though.
Marshall never let off the accelerator offensively, though. Petersen scampered for a 25-yard score and Campos carried for a 26-yard touchdown as the lead ballooned to 47-7 by the end of the third quarter.
By this time, the majority of Marshall's starters were out of the game. Still, the offense kept cooking as freshman running back Jacob Dominguez punched in a touchdown from a yard away with about five minutes left to play.
As has been the case all season, Marshall's defense was gnarly against the run. The Cardinals allowed a total of 32 yards on 13 carries, an average of 2.5 yards per carry. Cambridge sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman did muster 236 passing yards and two scores, but the biggest pass play of the day was Klubertanz's interception for a score.
Both senior defensive end Peyton Kleinheinz and senior defensive lineman Taylor Michalak registered sacks on the day. Klubertanz led the team in tackles with five while Campos and senior defensive lineman Roman George also pitched in four.
Senior kicker McKynzee Schepp hit five of her six extra point attempts, as well.
The win bumps Marshall up to a 5-0 record in Eastern Suburban conference play and a 6-1 mark overall. Next up, the Cardinals will return home to host Palmyra-Eagle on Friday, Oct. 7. The Cardinals have to be careful not to get caught looking ahead to next week's showdown with Markesan, which will go down at Marshall on Friday, Oct. 14.