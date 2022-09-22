Marshall
Thursday, Sept. 22: Yoga night
Capital Speed, 118 Industrial Drive, will hold a yoga night on Sept. 22 from 6-7 p.m. Katie Michel of Orange Shoe Personal Fitness will host an hour-long free flowing yoga class.
Friday, Sept. 23: Tailgate picnic and color run
The 7th annual picnic tailgate and color run will be Friday, Sept. 23 at Marshall Elementary School, 617 Madison Street. The annual event includes a free tailgate picnic with food and music at 5 p.m., and a color run behind the elementary school near the playground around 6 p.m. The tailgate will Marshall High School football game will start at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24: Main Street Mania
The Marshall Area Business Association will hold its 22nd annual Main Street Mania event on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Marshall, 214 W. Main Street. The event’s theme this year is “The Great Outdoors.” The event will include a kids zone, food and beverage vendors, a silent auction, raffles, craft vendors, live music and other activities.
Tuesday, Sept. 27: Build it
The Marshall Community Library will hold a building event on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at 605 Waterloo Road, where participants will build an animal with Keva planks or Picasso tiles, and create an animal snack.
Waterloo
Thursday, Sept. 22: Ukulele singalong
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will hold a ukulele sing-along event on Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at 625 N. Monroe Street. The event is free, open to all ages and doesn’t require registration.
Friday, Sept. 23: Homeschool open house
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is holding tours and sharing resources that may be helpful for homeschooling families on Sept. 23 from 2-4 p.m. at 625 N. Monroe Street.
Saturday, Sept. 24: Comedy at the Solarium
The Solarium Glass Palace will host a night of comedy on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at 575 W. Madison Street in Waterloo. Cheshire Cat Comedy is booking a lineup of comedians to perform, including David Schendlinger, Rich D’Amore, Drew Flagge and host Sasha Rosser. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25: Battle of Waterloo CX
The Trek Midwest Team is hosting the 8th annual Battle of Waterloo CX on Sunday, Sept. 25 starting at 9 a.m. The Cyclocross race will run throughout the day, centrally located at Firemen’s Park at 500 Park Avenue.
Monday, Sept. 26: Card making night
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is having an adult card making night on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at 625 N. Monroe Street. Make a fall-themed card at the event. Sign up online to participate.
Tuesday, Sept. 27: Retiree’s club
A retirees group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the large community room of the Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 625 N. Monroe Street, at 1 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29: Game Day
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is holding a game day on Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. at 625 N. Monroe Street.
Saturday, Oct. 1: Car Show
There will be a fall car show on Saturday, Oct. 1 beginning at 3 p.m. hosted by Infinite Detailing at 220 Adams Street. The car show will have food carts, drinks, vendor booths, showcase vehicles on display and giveaways.