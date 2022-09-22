And they are off
The 2018 Battle of Waterloo CX, part of Trek Bicycle Cyclocross series, was held at Waterloo Firemen’s Park on Saturday, Nov. 24. The men’s category four race took off along the road in the park, but soon went into the woods. There were junior boys and girls races, along with junior women, junior men, masters men and master women races in various age categories. Overall points were awarded. The course included sharp turns, hills and declines. Races lasted from 30 to 45 minutes. Rainfall the night before caused the course to become very muddy.

 Diane Graff/

Marshall

