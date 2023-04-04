Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R - Oconomowoc) met with Waterloo residents and city leaders last week to discuss their hopes and priorities for the state’s 2023-25 budget.
The budget as it stands, introduced by Gov. Tony Evers (D) in February, proposes spending $103.8 billion over the next two years, an 18% increase over the previous budget.
It is currently under review by the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee. The Republican-controlled legislature will return its own version of the budget to Evers, who can pass, veto or make partial vetoes to the document.
Amid those reviews, Dittrich is on a tour of municipalities in her 38th Assembly district to hear what residents hope to see in the final budget. In the Waterloo City Council chambers, that discussion honed in on two issues straining local governments: stagnant shared revenue funding and a shifting landscape for fire and EMS services.
Shared revenue stagnant in recent years
Shared revenue, a state program directing funding to local governments, has been declining for decades in Wisconsin, city leaders say, putting additional pressure on municipalities like Waterloo, which had a difficult budget process last November as inflation surged.
“The state aid doesn’t keep up with inflation,” Waterloo Mayor Jenifer Quimby told Dittrich. “If the schools aren’t getting that increase, and the municipalities aren’t getting that increase, where is the hiccup?”
Even without factoring for inflation, total shared revenue payments to local governments have decreased by about 10% since 2000, from over $1 billion annually to about $900 million, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
In that time, Waterloo’s slice of shared revenue has dropped by more than 25%, from $541,661 in 2000 to $397,202 last year, according to state Department of Revenue data.
“I hear what you’re saying. I’ve been advocating in my own caucus … to increase shared revenue in our communities,” Dittrich told attendees. “That has been heard loud and clear.”
The governor’s budget seeks to help the stalling program by using sales tax. As written, the budget would dedicate 20% of state sales tax revenue to shared revenue—a projected $576.2 million increase. Evers also proposes letting municipalities go to referendum to implement local sales taxes, another option to bring in new revenue.
Assembly speaker Robin Vos (R - Rochester) has also acknowledged the need to raise shared revenue, but has called for spending reforms for local governments to come first.
“There are plans to increase shared revenue,” Dittrich said. “How we’re going to do it and what it’s going to look like is the challenge right now.”
Emergency Services
Dittrich said one idea she liked was a “bifurcated” increase in shared revenue. She envisioned one bucket of shared revenue for general funding in municipalities, and another bucket that would aim specifically to tackle another big issue facing Wisconsin communities: fire and EMS services.
“That’s something that I’ve been hearing everywhere,” she said. “It’s to a desperation point, I think, everywhere in the state.”
Across Wisconsin, and Dittrich’s district, municipalities have struggled to maintain affordable emergency services, as prices soar and a shortage of trained responders mounts. The City of Lake Mills and its surrounding townships, for instance, have for over a year been debating a path forward after choosing to part ways with the volunteer EMS department.
“I don’t know what that will look like,” Dittrich said of EMS solutions in her district. “We’ve got some things to figure out in Madison, because this is a huge issue.”
She said that shared revenue and emergency services were the two largest issues that residents and local authorities brought up in conversations across her district.
Evers looks to put surplus to use
As Republican legislators prepare to make changes to the governor’s budget, a key point of contention is the size of Wisconsin’s current budget surplus. The state’s nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau (LFB) has reported that the surplus is expected to exceed $7 billion by July.
Dittrich pushed back on that number, saying that much of the available funds came from one-time sources, like federal pandemic relief, and cannot be relied on for ongoing spending.
“If you continue to spend at a certain level, you’re going to run out of money,” she said. “The surplus is maybe about half of what is being stated publicly.”
The LFB has also projected that, regardless of the current surplus, state revenue will outpace spending by $5.3 billion over the next two years.
Evers’ current budget includes a 10% income tax cut for couples earning up to $150,000 and individuals earning up to $100,000 per year. It proposes an additional $2.6 billion in funding for public schools over the last budget, adding 817 full-time state positions and a $240 million paid leave program.
Dittrich said the legislature hopes to see Evers sign a budget sometime this summer, and expressed her optimism that lawmakers could work across the aisle to help residents and local governments.
“This is my third term serving, and I would say the spirit of cooperation is much greater this session than I have ever seen,” she said.