Dittrich Waterloo visit budget talks
Rep. Barbara Dittrich, left, speaks with Mayor Jenifer Quimby during her visit to Waterloo on March 29.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R - Oconomowoc) met with Waterloo residents and city leaders last week to discuss their hopes and priorities for the state’s 2023-25 budget.

The budget as it stands, introduced by Gov. Tony Evers (D) in February, proposes spending $103.8 billion over the next two years, an 18% increase over the previous budget.