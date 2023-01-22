The Waterloo boys basketball team entered a home Capitol - South conference matchup with Cambridge on Friday, Jan. 20 already at a disadvantage. The Pirates would be without juniors Jon Sampo and Benny Marshall, two of the team's best scorers. Sampo is fighting off leg injuries he hopes to return from. The same can't be said for Marshall, who broke his leg in a loss at New Glarus just days prior.
Despite being down two men, the remaining Pirates put up an inspiring battle. They only trailed by three points at the halftime break, but scoring woes made the difference as Waterloo managed just nine points in the second half of a 54-32 loss.
"Our guys always play hard," Waterloo head coach Jared Brown said. "I have never doubted or challenged them on that. They are not afraid to lay it all on the line. The issue is making the right plays more often than not. It's a good sign that I can look at anyone on my bench and know that they're going to give me their all."
Keeping up with Cambridge was no easy task early in the game. The Blue Jays came out red hot as four of their first five field goals were three pointers. The onslaught was a result of slow rotations from the Pirates' defense, leaving Cambridge shooters wide open. Waterloo attempted to keep pace by feeding senior Rick Ugorji in the paint, but Cambridge still set the tone with an early 16-8 lead.
"Starting games off the right way has been a consistent issue for us this year," Brown said. "I think sometimes we get too excited heading into games and need to calm ourselves. We have to respond when they throw punches like that. We have to have guys step up and help us get organized."
Ugorj and fellow senior Cooper Setz were the leaders that stepped up for the Pirates. They combined to score Waterloo's next 13 points, both nailing and-one buckets as they breathed new life into the team. Setz's and-one free throw officially delivered the lead to Waterloo, 21-20.
Cambridge would bounce back from Waterloo's response, earning a pair of buckets in the paint and a pair of free throws to bring a slim 26-23 lead into the halftime break.
That lead didn't last long as senior Bradee Haberman nailed a triple right out of the break to knot things up at 26 points. What seemed like an inspiring start to the half would turn out to be one of just four successful field goal attempts from Waterloo the entire remainder of the game.
Cambridge implemented a full-court press, which resulted in myriad turnovers from Waterloo. When the Pirates did get the ball back down to their side of the court, it seemed as though there was a lid on the rim as great shot looks would bounce away.
In the meantime, the Blue Jays did an impression of their first half performance as two of their first three second half field goals were three pointers. This kickstarted a brutal 12-0 run for Cambridge which Waterloo would never recover from. The Blue Jays would outscore the Pirates 28-9 in the second half, hitting 12 field goals to Waterloo's four, to win the game 54-32.
This makes it two straight conference losses for the Pirates, who drop to 3-11 overall and 1-3 in Capitol - South conference play. Waterloo will get a brief break from the conference race as three of its next four games are out of conference.
This coming week, Waterloo will host non-conference Parkview on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and conference foe Belleville on Thursday, Jan. 26. The Pirates will close out the week with a trip to non-conference Poynette on Saturday, Jan. 28.