The Waterloo boys basketball team entered a home Capitol - South conference matchup with Cambridge on Friday, Jan. 20 already at a disadvantage. The Pirates would be without juniors Jon Sampo and Benny Marshall, two of the team's best scorers. Sampo is fighting off leg injuries he hopes to return from. The same can't be said for Marshall, who broke his leg in a loss at New Glarus just days prior.

Despite being down two men, the remaining Pirates put up an inspiring battle. They only trailed by three points at the halftime break, but scoring woes made the difference as Waterloo managed just nine points in the second half of a 54-32 loss.

BRADEE HABERMAN

Waterloo senior Bradee Haberman scored seven points in a home loss to Cambridge on Friday, Jan. 20.
RICK UGORJI

Waterloo senior Rick Ugorji tied for the team high in scoring with nine points in an eventual home loss to Cambridge on Friday, Jan. 20.

BBB: CAMBRIDGE 54, WATERLOO 32

WATERLOO
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
3 B. Haberman 2 1 0-0 7
12 C. Setz 4 0 1-1 9
15 C. Tschanz 2 1 0-0 7
35 R. Ugorji 4 0 1-1 9
TOTALS - 12 2 2-2 32
CAMBRIDGE
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
3 N. Buckman 5 0 0-0 10
11 D. Holzhueter 4 1 1-2 12
15 J. Horton 0 3 0-0 9
23 M. Buckman 4 2 2-2 16
24 E. Kozler 1 0 0-0 2
30 D. Schuchart 1 1 0-0 5
TOTALS - 15 7 3-4 54

