Sophia Schneider's era of Capitol - South conference volleyball dominance received a fitting farewell following the 2022 season. The leader of the undefeated conference champion Waterloo Pirates was named the Capitol - South Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
She headlined a group of five Pirates from this year's squad that received all-conference honors. Schneider was natureally elected to the first team, junior setter Brenna Huebner and junior libero Bri Lauersdorf were on the second team, and junior middle Tess Blundell and junior outside hitter Ally Fitzgerald were named to the honorable mentions list.
FIRST TEAM
Sophia Schneider, senior, outside hitter (Player of the Year)
Every year that the Capitol - South has released all-conference selections, Schneider has been mentioned. She was an honorable mention as a freshman and first team as a junior and senior. The conference did not release a list in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Being named the conference's Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons is no fluke. The Lander University commit was a driving force behind Waterloo's regional championship squad this season.
Schneider led the team in kills by a long shot with 529 thanks to an impressive kill percentage of 41%. More than just a big arm, Schneider also led in aces with 48, was second on the team in both assists (263) and blocks (41), and was third in digs with 222.
SECOND TEAM
Brenna Huebner, junior, setter
Huebner was a do-it-all option for the Pirates this season. Whether she was swinging or setting, her influence on the offense was a major reason Waterloo accomplished what it did in 2022.
She led the team in assists by a long shot with 388. She also finished second in kills with 166, third in aces with 33, fourth in digs with 168, and fourth in serves received with 104.
Bri Lauersdorf, junior, Libero
There was a big gap left at the libero position entering this season. Michaela Riege, a 2022 graduate, left as the program's all-time digs leader. Lauersdorf lived up to the expectations and put together a stellar season.
She led the Pirates in digs by more than double the player in second with 575. Lauersdorf also led by a healthy margin in serves received with 546. More than just a defensive weapon, Lauersdorf also offered up 66 assists and served 24 aces.
HONORABLE MENTION
Tess Blundell, junior, middle
Blundell was a spark plug for Waterloo this season. It seemed whenever the Pirates needed a momentum shift, Blundell was right there to deliver a resounding block or booming kill to shift things back in favor of Waterloo.
She led the team in blocks this season with 52 and was potent up the middle offensively with 58 kills. She came on late in the season as a serious threat in service, as well, with 17 aces.
Allie Fitzgerald, junior, outside hitter
Schneider's big arm on one side of the offense obviously drew plenty of attention from opposing defenses. This allowed Fitzgerald to thrive as she proved she was a weapon that couldn't be ignored, either.
Fitzgerald finished third on the team in kills with 94. She also made her presence near the net felt on defense as she racked up 15 blocks, 43 digs, and 80 serves received.
2022 Capitol - South all-conference volleyball teams