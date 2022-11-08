Sophia Schneider's era of Capitol - South conference volleyball dominance received a fitting farewell following the 2022 season. The leader of the undefeated conference champion Waterloo Pirates was named the Capitol - South Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

She headlined a group of five Pirates from this year's squad that received all-conference honors. Schneider was natureally elected to the first team, junior setter Brenna Huebner and junior libero Bri Lauersdorf were on the second team, and junior middle Tess Blundell and junior outside hitter Ally Fitzgerald were named to the honorable mentions list.

SOPHIA SCHNEIDER

Waterloo senior outside hitter Sophia Schneider was named the Capitol - South conference's Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
BRENNA HUEBNER

Waterloo junior setter Brenna Huebner was named second team all-conference by the Capitol - South in 2022.
BRI LAUERSDORF

Waterloo junior libero Bri Lauersdorf was a second team all-conference selectin by the Capitol - South in 2022.
TESS BLUNDELL
Buy Now

Waterloo junior middle Tess Blundell was named honorable mention all-conference by the Capitol - South in 2022.
ALLY FITZGERALD

Waterloo junior outside hitter Ally Fitzgerald was an honorable mention all-conference selection by the Capitol - South in 2022.

Tags