Waterloo volleyball standout Sophia Schneider has committed to the next step in her career. The hard-hitting outside hitter will head down to Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina, where she be a setter instead of swinging. She made her decision official on Wednesday, Nov. 9 as she signed her National Letter of Intent at Waterloo High School, surrounded by family and friends.

SOPHIA SCHNEIDER

"I knew I wanted to go kind of far and experience life differently," Schneider said of her collegiate choice. "I knew I really liked South Carolina, but I also really liked the people at Lander. The team was really welcoming when I met them. The coach had some really big plans for the future, and I wanted to be a part of that."

