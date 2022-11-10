Waterloo volleyball standout Sophia Schneider has committed to the next step in her career. The hard-hitting outside hitter will head down to Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina, where she be a setter instead of swinging. She made her decision official on Wednesday, Nov. 9 as she signed her National Letter of Intent at Waterloo High School, surrounded by family and friends.
"I knew I wanted to go kind of far and experience life differently," Schneider said of her collegiate choice. "I knew I really liked South Carolina, but I also really liked the people at Lander. The team was really welcoming when I met them. The coach had some really big plans for the future, and I wanted to be a part of that."
Lander is getting a good one in Schneider, as she's dominated her four years as a Pirate. Since coming onto the scene as a freshman in 2019, Schneider has been recognized by the Capitol - South conference as the Player of the Year as both a junior and senior. She was a first team all-conference selection in both seasons and was also named honorable mention all-conference as a freshman.
Her run of success helped Waterloo to a WIAA state semifinal appearance in 2019, a state runner-up finish in 2020, and a regional championship in 2022. The Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association (WVCA) took notice of her contributions as a sophomore in 2020 as well, naming Schneider honorable mention all-state.
When it comes to Schneider's dominance on the court, the stats don't lie. She finished her high school career with 1,045 total kills, 953 assists, 196 aces, 118 blocks, and 858 digs.
"I had really good role models that prepared me," Schneider said. "I wouldn't have found individual success without team success, so my teammates deserve a lot of credit as well. It's very nice to get recognition for my hard work, though."
Waterloo athletic director Thurston Schuster, former head coach Christy Mosher, and current head coach Doug Pickarts all spoke on Schneider's behalf before she signed. All three spoke of her contributions to the sport, her determination to be great, and her well-roundedness as a stellar person on top of being an outstanding athlete.
Schneider thanked both Mosher and Pickarts for all of their help developing her into the player that she is today.
Beyond dominating the volleyball court, Schneider is also a standout on the softball diamond and used to play basketball. She's fresh off a conference championship in softball where she was named second team all-conference as a pitcher and outfielder. She stopped playing basketball following her sophomore year to focus more on volleyball.
With her National Letter of Intent signing out of the way, Schneider can now focus on translating her game to the next stage of competition.
"I'm looking forward to faster-paced volleyball," Schneider said. "The athletes are bigger and better at the next level. I think it's going to be a lot of fun."