Haiden Nolden struck out eight in a complete-game victory and Cole Denniston and Masen Haberkorn each drove in two runs for Marshall’s baseball team in a 5-3 nonconference win over Randolph on Saturday at Firemen’s Park.

Nolden allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk.

Randolph scored two in the top of the second innings to take an early lead, but the Cardinals rallied with two runs in the bottom of the frame to tie it. Kelby Petersen reached on an error, Cooper Usgaard singled and Haberkorn drove in both runners with a two-run single to left.

Marshall took the lead for good in the third. Dawson Kalish was hit by a pitch and later scored on a single by Mason Collins. The Cardinals picked up two insurance runs in the fifth. Petersen led off with a double, Collins reached on a fielder’s choice and Denniston drove them in with a two-run single up the middle.

Losing pitcher Tyler Stiemsma hit an RBI double in the seventh to make it a two-run game, but Nolden retired the last three batters he faced to end it.

MARSHALL 5, RANDOLPH 3

Randolph 020 000 1 — 3 4 2

Marshall 021 020 X — 5 9 2

WP: Nolden

LP: Stemma

Leading hitters — Stiemsma (R) 2B, Denniston (M) 2x3, Haberkorn (M) 2x3, Petersen (M) 2B

