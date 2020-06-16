Thanks to the continuing project agreement between the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the public again will have weekend access to the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center Range.
The public will have access to the range, located at 5814 Highway 19 in the Town of Westport, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting June 13 through Nov. 15.
The range also will be open to the public daily for two weeks before the gun-deer season, from Nov. 9 -20, to allow hunters additional opportunity to sight in their rifles. There is a $10 fee per user per day.
During this period, one 100-yard rifle range and one 25-yard pistol range will be open to the public for shooting and target practice.
Target stands are available at the range. Shooters should bring ear and eye protection, paper targets and their own ammunition.
A parent or legal guardian must accompany minors. A minor must be at least 12 years old and present proof of enrollment or completion of the DNR Hunter Safety Program to shoot at the range.
Precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been put in place during weekend open range shooting. These include:
• All individuals entering the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center must wear a mask or else entry will be denied. No exceptions.
• Individuals may opt to wear a mask while outdoors or on the range.
• When entering the facility, individuals will be required to stay at least 6 feet away from the next person in line unless they are a family member. Measurements will be masked on the floor.
• Shooting lanes on the range will be restricted to the use of every other lane providing a 10-foot distance between each shooter.
• Disinfectant/hand sanitizer will be available upon entry to the building and on the range.
• Extra cleaning/disinfecting for multiple-use items.
• Length of time to spend at the range will be at the discretion of staff based on the number of individuals waiting their turn.
Officials say the continuation of this partnership opportunity provides area hunters and shooters a safe and convenient facility to prepare for the hunting seasons or to enjoy target shooting.
Funding for this project comes from shooters and hunters through the Pittman-Robertson (PR) Wildlife Restoration grant program. The grant revenues are taxes paid by shooters and hunters on ammunition and equipment.
The Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center has five firearm shooting ranges. Each of the five ranges provides a different type of shooting environment. Its primary function is to provide law enforcement officers with realistic and functional training.
