The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization completed their final week of match play on Tuesday, July 27. April Mickelson took the play-of-the-day for those not playing a match. There were two sunken approaches for the 18-hole players this week by Marlene Lee on #2 and Peggy Davis on #6. There were no birdies this week.
As the third week of the match play tournament ended, the 9-hole golfers play of the day continued. In Flight 1 Marti Tenzer took first place with a three-way tie for second between Peach Beahlen, Sue Buell and Gina Eggert and third place went to Jackie Slinde. Low putts in Flight 1 included Sue Adas in first, a tie for second between Evie Lund and Gina Eggert. Third place low putts went to Carol Schneider, Sue O’Hara, Virginia Newcomb and Sue Buell. In Flight 2 first place low net was taken by Vicki O’Kane with low putts going to Jane Spindler. Barb Johnston repeated this week as the low net winner in Flight 3 and low putts went to Julie Clark. While there were several pars for the day, there were no sunken approaches or birdies to report.
Signups for the upcoming Euchre Tournament are being taken at this time.
The third session of the Bridge Tournament had the following winners for July 27: 1) Carol Schneider 2) Carole Wollin and 3) Wendy Lehr. The final results for the 3-week Bridge Tournament event included Betty Litscher in first place, Sarah Baird in second and Betty Reay taking third.
The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization completed their second week of match play on Tuesday, July 20. There were no sunken approaches for the 18-hole players this week but there were 3 birdies: April Mickelson on #3; Sarah Baird, #7; and Char Cederberg, #12.
As the second week of the match play tournament progressed, the 9-hole golfers also continued with their play of the day. In Flight 1 Virginia Newcomb was first, Carol Schneider and Denise Lind tied for second with third was captured by Sue Buell. Sue Buell also had lowest putts in Flight 1. Gina Eggert had second place low putts and in third was Virginia Newcomb. In Flight 2 first place low net was taken by Marg Stach and in second place Jane Spindler and Jackie Slinde tied. Low putts in Flight 2 was Marg Stach with second lowest putts going to Jane Spindler. Barb Johnston took Flight 3 low net and lowest putts. Lora Kutzer had a sunken approach on #17.
The first two weeks of the Bridge tournament had the following winners for July 13, 1) Sarah Baird, and a tie for 2) between Julie Clark and Ann Lucas. Winners for July 20 were 1) Betty Litscher, 2) Betty Reay and 3) Ann Lucas.
On Wednesday, July 14, 28 people enjoyed dinner and played Euchre at Lake Ripley Country Club. The winners were 1st - Betty Reay, 2nd - Cindy Hartman, 3rd - Bernadine Christianson and 4th - Phil Adas. Wendy Lehr had the most loners. The next Euchre night for LRCC members is Wednesday, August 18. Sign up is on the bulletin board by the manager's office.