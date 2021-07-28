High school football rules and conference changes

The 2021 fall football season is fast approaching, so it is important to be caught up on changes made for the upcoming season.
In early 2021, the National Federation of State High School Associations, which dictates high school sports rules nationally, announced a revision for blocking below the waist. The new rule states that the block must be immediate after the snap. Under the old rule, players could delay their block as long as they were in their determined blocking zone.
Points of emphasis for the 2021 season that the officials will continue to monitor include sportsmanship, intentional grounding and ineligible players downfield.
The NFHS is looking to increase sportsmanship during the pregame. The referees assume control of the field 30 minutes prior to kickoff, so the NFHS wants coaching staffs and game administrators to be vigilant in ensuring good sportsmanship.
Intentional grounding, and the rules when a quarterback throws the ball away to avoid a loss of yardage, were also recently clarified at the high school level. The NFHS states there will be a penalty of a five-yard loss from the spot of the foul and a loss of down if there was no eligible receiver in the area of the pass, regardless of the passer’s position on the field.
An ineligible player downfield occurs when a lineman gets too far upfield on a pass. The determining factor on whether a player is ineligible will be if the lineman is more than two yards past the line of scrimmage when the pass itself crosses the line of scrimmage.
Along with some rule changes, new faces will show up in different conferences after WIAA realignment based on enrollment for the 2021 season has concluded.
With the unique 2020 season, some teams played in the fall while others played in the spring, so moves from one conference to another are based on the 2019 football season.
The Badger Conference moved away from the Badger North and Badger South, and now calls its regions the Badger Large and Badger Small Conferences. Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker join the Badger Large from the Big Eight Conference where they will compete against Beaver Dam, DeForest, Milton, Oregon, Watertown and Waunakee. In the Badger Small Conference, Baraboo, Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, and Stoughton will compete.
Monroe and Madison Edgewood left the Badger Conference, joining the Rock Valley Conference. Along with Monroe and Edgewood, the 2021 RVC now consists of East Troy, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland and Whitewater. The RVC will also look differently with Brodhead/Juda moving to the SWC.
Big Foot and Beloit Turner are also moving out of the RVC and into the revamped Capitol Conference. The Capitol Conference formed into one conference with Columbus, Horicon/Hustisford, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi and Watertown Luther Prep, after the Capitol-South disbanded.
The formation of the Eastern Suburban Conference consists of Clinton, Cambridge, Dodgeland, Markesan, Marshall, Palmyra-Eagle, Pardeeville and Waterloo.
Poynette is now in the South Central Conference with Mont/Princeton/Green Lake, Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Wautoma, Westfield and the Wisconsin Dells after spending 2019 in the Capitol Conference.
With Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker moving on, the Big Eight Conference will now consist of eight members. Battling it out for the title will be Beloit Memorial, Madison East, Madison LaFollette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona.After the Trailways Large Conference disbanded, Parkview/Albany will now play in the SWAL Conference, joining Belleville, Cuba City, Fennimore, Darlington, Lancaster and Mineral Point.
The Trailways Conference will consist of Deerfield, Cambria-Friesland, Fall River/Rio, Johnson Creek, Lourdes Academy, Randolph, Saint John’s NW and Wayland Academy.