On Tuesday, May 18, the Lake Ripley Country Club women enjoyed a pleasant day of golf. Sue Repyak took first place low net in the first flight of the 18-hole golfers. Joyce Gehler and Betty Reay tied for second. There was a tie for low putts between Betty Reay and Sarah Baird. In the second flight, Sharon Lund took low net and Cindy Hartman and Pat Clifford tied for second. Cindy Hartman took low putts. Wendy Lehr had her first birdie of the season and Sharon Lund had two chip-ins on #3 and #5. Cindy Hartman sunk an approach on #9 as did Tina Wollin on #14.
The 9-hole golfers results for Flight 1 include, low net Sue Adas and a tie for second between Virginia Newcomb and Sue Buell. Low putts went to Evie Lund and in second place, Denise Lind. In Flight 2, low net first place was Jane Spindler with a four-way tie between Marg Stach, Gina Eggert, Marti Tenzer, and Carol Schneider for second. Low putts was Marti Tenzer and in second, Gina Eggert. In Flight 3, Vickie O’Kane took low net first place and Julie Clark in second. Low putts was a tie between Vickie and Julie with second place going to Mary Heynis. There were also 4 chip-ins by Marti Tenzer, Mary Heynis, Gina Eggert, and Julie Clark.
The top four winners for Bridge include Sarah Baird, Betty Litscher, Virginia Newcomb and Patricia Cook.