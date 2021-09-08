The Medalist & Golden Net tournament was a two-week event tracking both low scratch score and a net score for two rounds of golf. Both 18-hole golfers and 9-hole golfers participated. Betty Litscher is the 18-hole 2021 Medalist and Golden Net winner! She scored the lowest rounds both with and without her handicap. Over the two week tournament, Betty Litscher had birdies on #3, #14 and #17. Sunken approaches included Lisa Nelson, #2; Sarah Baird, #12; Peggy Davis, #14, and Joyce Gehler, #17.
There was a tie for the 9-hole Medalist between Virginia Newcomb and Mary Ann Zwaska. This year’s Golden Net tournament winner is Denise Lind. Congratulations to all Medalists and Golden Net winners.
Aug. 3 was literally a “Fun Day” event as the 18 and 9-hole golfers were put together in teams for a scramble. Participants enjoyed 18 holes of golf with various challenges on each hole using equipment from summer yard. The team with the winning low scramble score was Marie Brown, April Mickelson and June Schuler. The second lowest score by only one point was the team of Nikki Becker, Betty Litscher and Marilyn Lueder. Third lowest score was taken by Chris Gardenier, Gail Holmberg and Betty Reay. Payouts went to first place low score and two other teams according to numbers chosen before golf. Second place payout was awarded to Joyce Gehler, Jane Spindler and Peggy Davis and third place went to Cindy Hartman, Marge Stach and Denise Lind. Long putt and closest to the pin flag prizes went to Sue Repyak and Wendy Lehr. Raffle prizes were also given away.
Betty Litscher and Patricia Cook incorporated Fun Day into Bridge where scoring was adjusted according to the roll of a die and white elephant gifts were exchanged. Bridge winners for the day included: 1. Sarah Baird, 2. April Mickelson, 3. Donna Martin and 4. Linda Teske.
Euchre players enjoyed a fun day of games and all players went home with a monetary prize.