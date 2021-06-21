In a year when nothing has been normal, the Waterloo FFA Trap team was very excited to be able to once again attend the Wisconsin State High School Clay Target League State Tournament at the Wisconsin Trapshooting Association Shooting Complex in Rome. Ten students were able to attend on June 12 and were able to hit some new milestones for the team. The students who attended the state meet included Brenna Huebner, Blake Huebner, Wyatt Peterson, Gavin Wright, Samantha Salmi, Dayton Bronkhorst, Rylan Kohls, Jordan Radloff, Ian Ritter, and Alyssa Jahenke. As a team Waterloo placed second overall in the Junior Varsity Division and five out of the 10 shooters placed in the top 10 of their respective divisions.
Wright led the team in the varsity-male division. He earned sixth place overall after hitting 96 out of 100 targets. He also had the second highest overall season average in the conference.
In the novice-female division Brenna Huebner placed sixth overall, hitting 70 out of 100 targets. Teammate Salmli finished 10th overall in the division by hitting 67 of the 100 targets.
In the novice-male division, teammates Peterson and Bronkhorst tied for sixth place overall. Both hit 88 of the 100 targets.
The 2021 regular season team was composed fo 21 members; FFA advisor Amanda Bosnak said the team continues to gain interest and grow.
The trap shooting team practices at the Waterloo Gun Club facilities and appreciates the club's generous support.