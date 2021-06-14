On Tuesday, June 8 the Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization got busy competing in the Flag Race. Golfers add their handicap to a par round of golf and go as far as they can using just those strokes. The 18-hole winner was April Mickelson by one stroke over Sue Repyak and the 9-hole winner was Mary Ann Zwaska.
The 18-hole play of the day was low net, low putts. In Flight 1, April Mickelson took first place and Pat Clifford placed second. Betty Litscher scored the low putts. In Flight 2, Sue Repyak placed first with a tie for second between Carol Zimbric and Joyce Gehler. Low putts went to Carol Zimbric. April Mickelson birdied twice this week on #1 and #16. There were four sunken approaches: Carol Zimbric, #4; Pat Clifford, #5; Betty Litscher, #11; and Sharon Lund, #12.
Mary Ann Zwaska took first place low net in Flight 1 of the 9-hole golfers with Sue Adas taking low putts. Gina Eggerts took first place in Flight 2 low net with Carol Schneider in second place. Low putts had a three-way tie between Carol Schneider, Evie Lund, and Sue Buell. Jackie Slinde took second place. Flight 3 low net and low putts went to Mary Heynis, second low net was taken by Marilyn Lueder with a second place low putts tie between Barb Johnson and Donna Martin. There were no birdies or sunken approaches to report this week.
Carole Wollin took first place bragging rights in bridge this week. Virginia Newcomb placed second, Joyce Gehler took third and fourth place went to Patricia Cook.
The Lake Ripley CC Women’s Organization had yet another great day of golf on Tuesday, June 1. In Flight 1, Charlene Cederberg took first place and April Mickelson placed second. Low putts went to April Mickelson. In Flight 2, Carol Zimbric placed first with a tie between Wendy Lehr and Cindy Hartman for second. Low putts went to Carol Zimbric. April Mickelson birdied #7 this week. Jan Tremain had two sunken approaches on #15 and #17 and Sharon Lund sunk her approach on #3.
Virginia Newcomb and Sue Adas tied for first place low net in Flight 1 of the 9-hole golfer’s. Evie Lund took second place. Low putts went to Sue O’Hara and Carole Wollin came in second. In Flight 2 low net there was a tie between Pam Reich and Jan Benzinger. Pam Reich took low putts and Marg Stach second place. Julie Clark placed first in Flight 3 low net and low putts and Mary Heynis, second low net and low putts. Marg Stach had two back-to-back sunken approaches on #10 and #11.
Patricia Cook took first place in bridge this week. In second was Marlene Lee, third, Joyce Gehler and fourth, Wendy Lehr.