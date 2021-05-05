DEERFIELD — Antonio Unzueta hit a three-run single in the sixth inning to break the game open as Waterloo’s baseball team defeated Deerfield 7-3 in a nonconference game on Wednesday.
“Solid win tonight against Deerfield,” Waterloo baseball coach Dennis Klubertanz said. “Also a much needed win as we had some tough games thus far.”
Waterloo (2-3) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Cooper Setz hit a one-out single, stole second and scored on Blake Huebner’s line drive single to center. Huebner advanced to third on a groundout and scored on Owen Haseleu’s RBI single to left.
Deerfield (3-1) pulled even with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Austin Anderson hit a one-out single and scored on Cal Fisher’s RBI double to center. Fisher advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch.
The Pirates regained the lead with a run in the second. Cal Hush hit a one-out single to center, advanced to third on a base hit to right by Brody Tschanz and scored on Setz’s sacrifice fly to center.
Waterloo scored four in the sixth with some small ball to take control.
Trevor Firari led off with an infield hit and Ian Ritter bunted and reached on an error which allowed Firari to score. Hush bunted for single, Tschanz walked to load the bases and Unzueta delivered a clutch, two-out fly ball single to center to clear the bases.
“Offensively our best game of the season,” Klubertanz said. “We have a lot of speed this year so it’s been nice to put some guys in motion and make some things happen. We were able to steal five bases tonight. We also got some timely hits, which we had not been getting much of thus far.”
Huebner started and earned the decision, allowing two earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks over four innings. Tschanz finished up the final three innings in relief, allowing one earned run on three hits with one strikeout and one walk.
“Blake and Brody pitched pretty well tonight and held down a pretty good lineup,” Klubertanz said. “We were holding onto a slim lead going into the sixth inning, but were able to plate four runs and put some distance between us. Antonio Unzueta had the big hit for us in that inning.”
Deerfield scored a run in the seventh when Clayton Mathwig hit a one-out single, advanced two bases on an error and scored on Collin Klade’s RBI single to center. The Pirates turned a 4-3 double play to end it.
Tommy Lees took the loss for Deerfield, allowing four earned runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks over five innings. Fisher allowed three unearned runs on two hits with one strikeout and one walk in the sixth. Jackson Drobac pitched the final inning in relief with two strikeouts and one walk.
WATERLOO 7, DEERFIELD 3
Waterloo 210 004 0 — 7 10 3
Deerfield 200 000 1 — 3 6 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Huebner W, 4-3-2-2-4-3, Tschanz 3-3-1-1-1-1), D (Lees L, 5-8-4-4-3-2, Fisher 1-2-3-0-1-1, Drobac 1-0-0-0-2-1)
Leading hitters — W (Setz RBI, Huebner 2x4, 2B, RBI, Unzueta 3BI, Haseleu RBI, Peterson 2x3, Hush 2x3), D (Fisher 2B, RBI, Mathwig 2x3, 2B, Klade RBI, Lemke 2B)
