The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control reviewed and acted on coaches committee recommendations impacting winter sports and additional accommodations for transfer students in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic at its June 23 meeting.
Transfer students — Many students experienced challenges with access and adapting to virtual schooling in 2020-21 following school closures because of COVID-19. The Board voted unanimously to provide one-time unrestricted eligibility in 2021-22 for student transfers that choose to return to their most recent previous school or after 365 days if they remain at the school they transferred to in 2020-21 because of a better-suited instructional model.
State gymnastics — The State Tournament in gymnastics will be altered beginning in 2021-22. The Division 1 and Division 2 meets will be held on separate days at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School, which will combine the individual and team components in each division into one meet with the gymnasts only competing one time in an event.
Wrestling — Two wrestling coaches’ recommendations received approval, effective in 2021-22. The first implements seeding at the State Individual Wrestling Tournament for all qualifiers in all divisions. Trackwrestling.com will calculate and determine placement on brackets using the criteria developed by the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association. The second was an amended recommendation to change the regular-season maximum number of matches for individuals to 50 with the total number of events for a team remaining at 14 without the limitation of multi-school events within that number.
Hockey — In hockey, the board supported a coaches’ recommendation to alter the overtime procedure during the Tournament Series. After an eight-minute overtime period, the former 12-minute rest period followed by a 17-minute sudden victory overtime will be eliminated. Play will resume after a three-minute rest period with a five-minute, four-on-four sudden victory period and then continue with the existing subsequent overtime protocol.
Conference realignment — The board reviewed and approved recommendations to implement four changes or additions to the conference realignment process applied by the Conference Realignment Task Force. Details of the protocol and changes to the timeline detailed on the conference realignment flow chart are available on the Conference Realignment page of the WIAA website.