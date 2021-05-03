MARKESAN — Marshall’s boys track and field team won while the girls team tied for fifth at the Markesan Invitational on Tuesday, April 27.
“The coaches for Marshall track are very proud of the athletes for their first meet in two years,” Marshall track and field coach Eric Cobb said. “I was very happy to see the hard work they have put in so far pay off. I realize that we have a tough season ahead and we still have a lot of work to do."
The Cardinals produced 19 personal bests in boys competition as part of a winning team score of 148 points. Markesan finished a distant second with 90 points.
Senior Jackson Omeja won the 100 meter dash in 11.80 seconds and placed second in the 200 (24.29) and the long jump (18 feet, 1/2 inch).
“Jackson had a good night,” Cobb said. “He is off to a great start.”
Junior Canon Siedschlag won the 400 meter dash in 53.88.
Junior Bryce Frank finished second in the 100 (11.90) and teamed with Siedschlag, Craig Ward and Omeja to win the 400 relay in 48.04.
Senior Mitchell Gomez won the shot put (36-8 1/2). Senior Jordan Krause won the discus (112-0) and took second in the shot put (36-5 1/2).
Freshman Jaxon Hornby won the 1,600 meter run in 5:05.98. The 1,600 relay team of Siedschlag, Ward, Trevor Thede and Hornby won in 3:53.58.
“Jaxon had a great meet for his first high school track meet,” Cobb said.
Marshall’s girls had 10 PRs and scored 62 points.
Senior Mya Andrews won the 300 hurdles in 50.57 and high jump (5-2) and placed second in the 100 hurdles (17.43).
“Mya started her senior year with a bang,” Cobb said. “I am excited to see how her senior year will go."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.