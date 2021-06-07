The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization 18 hole golfers play of the day for Tuesday, May 25, was the best nine. Betty Litscher took Flight 1 and Charlene Cederberg and Sarah Baird tied for second. Low putts went to Sue Repyak and Sarah Baird. In Flight 2, Cindy Hartman had the best nine and Joyce Gehler and Wendy Lehr tied for second. Low putts went to Joyce Gehler. Betty Reay had her first birdie of the season on #7 and Betty’s birdie was also a sunken approach. Both Sarah Baird and April Mickelson had sunken approaches as well.
The 9-hole golfer’s results for Flight 1 include, low net Virginia Newcomb and a tie for second between Mary Ann Zwaska and Sue Adas. There was a tie for low putts between Virginia Newcomb and Barb Lyon. Mary Ann Zwaska took second place. In Flight 2, low net first place was Sue Buell with Marti Tenzer in second. Low putts went to Marti Tenzer with Vicki O’Kane in second. In Flight 3, Chris Lawson took low net and low putts. Vicki O’Kane had a sunken approach on #7 and a birdie on that hole as well. Carol Schneider also had a birdie on #7.
The top Bridge players for this week include Carol Simon, Marlene Lee, Ann Lucas, Carol Schneider and Joyce Gehler.