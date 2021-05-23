The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse have agreed to continue planning for the State Track & Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse on June 24-26.
The State Track & Field Championships and all spring sports were canceled in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The schedule of the State Meet will be altered this year from its traditional format to accommodate continued COVID-19 guidelines. The meet will be held over a three-day period with events for both genders conducted in one day for each of the respective three divisions.
“For the high school track and field student-athletes in Wisconsin, this year is so very significant,” WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad said. “On the heels of losing the 2019-20 season in its entirety, we are proud to be able to offer them the opportunity to compete on the UWL campus with the hospitality of the La Crosse community. We are grateful to our long-time host for helping us to make this happen.”
The accommodations and guidelines will permit up to 5,500 in attendance for each of the three days of competition. The specific dates of the event are Thursday, June 24 for Division 3; Friday June 25 for Division 2; and Saturday, June 26 for Division 1.
“UW-La Crosse and the La Crosse community are delighted to partner with the WIAA and host the 2021 State Track Meet,” UWL Chancellor Joe Gow said. “It’s been a challenging year with COVID-19, and UWL looks forward to working with the WIAA to put on a memorable championship event for Wisconsin’s high school student-athletes.”
The State Track & Field Championships have been held at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of UW-L since 1990. The event is the longest running State High School meet in the country with origins dating back to 1895.
For more details and information about the State Tournament schedules, times and locations, visit the WIAA website and each sport’s respective Tournament page. Additional details will be posted on the website when they become available.