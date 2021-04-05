The DNR has requested wildfire suppression support from the Wisconsin National Guard due to elevated fire danger across the state.
On Monday Gov. Tony signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency, which will assist the state in rapidly mobilizing the Army National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters to areas in most need of aerial fire suppression resources. The critical spring fire season generally lasts through May.
More than 320 wildfires have been reported in Wisconsin so far this year, burning over 1,400 acres. Fire officials anticipate a slightly longer than average fire season due to early snow melting.
The National Weather Service indicates weather conditions conducive to wildfires are possible, including gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Weather.gov says a “fuel” is any organic matter on the ground or above the surface that will ignite and burn.”
On Facebook Sunday, the National Weather Service in Sullivan said, “Humid conditions for Monday and the remainder of the week with showers at times.”
Executive Order 110 also directs state agencies to assist as appropriate in wildfire prevention, response and recovery efforts.
