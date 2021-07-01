Kelby Petersen is happy he’ll get to play in at least one more football game in his career.
The 2021 Marshall High School graduate had a phenomenal four-year run for the Cardinals’ program. Petersen isn’t sure if he’ll play football at the college level, so being selected to compete in the annual Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Small School Game might be his last hurrah as an athlete. The Small School Game will be held at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh on Saturday, July 17; kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Petersen, who was nominated to play in the game by Marshall football coach Matt Kleinheinz, was named Associated Press All-State First-Team as a defensive lineman this past season.
“He’s deserving,” Kleinheinz said. “He’s put in the work over the years to be here. He’s deserving of this recognition and opportunity. That’s the least we can do for him is to be able to give him that chance.”
Kleinheinz is happy Petersen can follow in a long line of Marshall players getting a chance to shine at the all-star game.
“It’s great recognition for our program and shows the kind of talent that Marshall is able to produce every year,” Kleinheinz said. “It’s a great showcase for the state; it’s a great fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. There’s just so much good about it. Having coached in it, just the people that you meet. I’ve got coaches I met at the all-star game that I’m lifelong friends with now, because of that, and the same can be said for the players.”
Petersen is excited for the opportunity to play in the game.
“Just getting to play against kids that you normally don’t play against in a regular season, like from Milwaukee or down there in that area, from those smaller schools, private schools,” Petersen said. “Everybody has different competitiveness in different areas.”
Petersen believes he was chosen for the game for his body of work for all four seasons at the varsity level.
“My hard work and just like my dedication I’ve put in,” Petersen said. “This year, because of COVID, I didn’t think we were going to have a football season and I was really worried about that. I’m thankful for my mom and Coach for putting in the effort, because, honestly, we wouldn’t have had a season without him or my mother.”
Petersen, who is 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, isn’t sure about his future plans. He’d like to enter the workforce – to be a heavy equipment operator — but he’s also considering going off to college to play football.
He’ll be playing in the all-star game as an audition for college coaches.
“Yeah, basically – that’s how I’m looking at it,” Petersen said. “I just want to compete with those guys, see what they can do, see what I can do against kids that are the same skill set as me.”
Kleinheinz would like Petersen to take away a few things from the game and maybe pique his interest to play at the next level.
“I hope he goes into this and he realizes he can certainly play with the boys and at the next level and he goes out and he showcases that,” Kleinheinz said.
“If something pops up after this all-star game, if coaches are like contacting me left and right, yeah, I’ll consider playing,” said Petersen, who gives it about a 30-40% chance he’ll play college football. “But as of right now, I’m not playing anywhere.”
Kleinheinz, who coached in the all-star game in 2013, is expecting big things from Petersen in the game.
“Well, I’m hoping for about six sacks and a couple TFLs,” Kleinheinz joked. “I think you’re going to see Kelby hold his own against some really good players from the northern half of the state.”
As a senior, Petersen was named the Eastern Suburban Conference Defensive Player of the Year and unanimous Defensive Lineman of the Year, amassing 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.
“Kelby’s an extremely talented football player,” Kleinheinz said. “He dominates the line of scrimmage, especially from the defensive side, but from the offensive side as well.”
Petersen was a three-year starter on offense for Marshall. He was extremely versatile, playing all three positions – center, guard and tackle – during his career.
Petersen moved up to varsity as a freshman after showing what he could do after just two games at junior varsity. He started on defense the rest of his career, playing a variety of positions from tackle and end to inside and outside linebacker.
“In my opinion, my sophomore year was my best year out of my four years playing,” Petersen said. “I’m pretty sure my coach would agree with me, because junior year I did not play to my potential like I did sophomore year. Then this year, I don’t know, I still played really good. But I felt like I could have done more in our last playoff game.”
Well, Petersen will have his chance to redeem himself and hopefully catch the eye of college coaches.
Throughout his high school career, he has received interest from colleges, mostly from Division II schools.
“My sophomore and junior years, I was mostly getting talked to by Division II,” said Petersen, who knows he’ll have to play at a junior college his first year or two because of his grades. “My only D-I, I was talking to was North Dakota State. They were talking to me pretty heavily at camp, then it kind of just died down when COVID hit. I was talking to Upper Iowa University, too.”
“I think he can certainly play Division II or even I-AA, if he really puts his mind to it,” Kleinheinz said. “I think he’d be a steal for a D-III school in the state, and that way he can play close to home. It’s a matter of what does he want to do and what does he want out of his secondary education.”
Kleinheinz just wants the best for his former player, if that does or doesn’t include football in his future.
“Whatever he does, he’s going to be successful,” Kleinheinz said. “Kelby determines that. It’s up to him what direction he wants to go in his life.”