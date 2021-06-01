POYNETTE - Marshall's boys track and field team posted top three finishes in 17 events at the Capitol Conference quadrangular hosted by Poynette on Tuesday, May 25.
Freshman Jaxon Hornby won the 800 meter run in 2 minutes, 11.31 seconds and added a second place finish in the 1,600 in 4:55.96. Juniors Josh Eggers and Jack Hellenbrand finished first and second, respectively, in the pole vault by clearing 9 feet, 6 inches and 9-0.
Senior Jackson Omeja took second in the 100 meter dash (11.80), the 200 (24.28) and the long jump (19-0) and teamed with junior Craig Ward, Hellenbrand and junior Bryce Frank to win the 400 relay in 47.58.
Junior Canon Siedschlag took second in the 400 in 53.11. Senior Reese Collins was second in the 110 high hurdles (17.58). Ward finished second in the high jump (5-8). Senior Ben Krause took third in both the shot put (37-0) and discus (109-10). Frank added a third place in the 100 (11.85).
The 1,600 relay team of Hornby, Payton Colden, Justin Grady and Siedschlag placed second in 10:53.59. The 3,200 relay team of Erik Ayala, Miles Zimmerman, Angel Lopez and Logan Kosbau took third in 10:53.59.
Marshall's girls posted top three finishes in 10 events.
Senior Mya Andrews won three events, taking the 200 in 28.01, the 100 hurdles in 17.37 and the 300 hurdles in 49.81. She also placed second in the high jump (5-2).
Sophomore Cortney Checky won the shot put (28-4 1/2) and the discus (82-3). Senior Kiana Hellenbrand was second in the triple jump (28-2 1/2). Senior Maeve Hall took second in the 3,200 (14:49.06). The 800 relay team of Abigail Ward, Kaylee Campbell, Brynn Frank and Aubrey Schlimgen finished third in 2:07.28. Ward also took third in the high jump (4-8).