Marshall Youth Club’s Softball program, the Marshall Fury has received a $1,000 sponsorship from UScellular’s Community Connections program to help purchase uniforms and pay for a tournament. The Community Connections program provides sponsorship support to youth groups such as travel softball teams, Little League baseball teams, marching bands, youth cheer squads and a variety of other groups.
The Marshall Fury softball team signed up on UScellular’s website, and within 14 days rallied their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that earned them the money.
“Groups like the Marshall Youth Club and the Marshall Fury softball team provide meaningful experiences for youth in our community every day,” said Christine Paulsen, UScellular’s director of sales for Wisconsin. “We’re proud to be able to support the essential work they do, and it’s inspiring to see the community back them through this program and beyond.”
“We are grateful to UScellular for sponsoring our youth softball program,” said Jessie Stuntebeck, youth softball director. “Initiatives like this help us achieve our goal to provide a low-cost opportunity for girls in our community to participate in travel softball tournaments and build important life skills such as teamwork, dedication and leadership.”
Since launching the program in 2015, UScellular has awarded $1.4 million to 3,100 groups nationwide. For more information and to sign up your group, please visit uscellular.com/communityconnections.
