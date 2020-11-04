Waterloo’s volleyball team carries a 25-4 record into the WIAA Division 3 state tournament this weekend.
But the Pirates also notched a 26th victory just to get to this point, over COVID-19.
“Very (excited to go back to state again), Waterloo junior libero Michaela Riege said. “Our team prepared for this all season again. Especially with corona, it’s been really hard, but we’ve gotten into the gym and gotten our work in.”
The work began long before the Pirates could get back indoors.
When the pandemic swept across the U.S. in March and schools and businesses were locked down for two months, that meant no club volleyball. For senior setters and outside hitters Brooke Mosher and Joslyn Wolff, not having that outlet was pure torture.
By the early summer, club volleyball resumed. That was a relief.
“I’ll never forget their first day back in the gym and Joslyn walked out, her face beet red, and she says, ‘That cleansed my soul,’” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. “I just thought that was perfect, so totally her. Kind of the theme of the season, too.”
Though there was no guarantee there would be a fall sport season, and without the ability to work out at school facilities, the Pirates still wanted to practice together and did so outdoors.
“We spent a lot of time outside,” Brooke Mosher said. “I bought an outdoor net. We went to the local soccer field and we did a lot there. It wasn’t too bad.”
As the school year approached, Waterloo’s school board wrestled with whether to open the schools or not, and whether to commit to having a fall sports season or not. Volleyball players took the opportunity to address the board and made the most of it.
“We actually went into to talk to our school board members to talk about playing,” Wolff said. “It was up for debate, so a couple of us went in to tell them why volleyball is so important to us, and I really think we swayed them. I am really proud of our team and how far we have come.
“We lost a few very good seniors last year, but we have basically the same team. We put in a lot of effort this summer, despite COVID. We would meet in the summer in the park and practice. We worked around the situation.”
Once the program had the go-ahead to set up a nonconference schedule, coach Mosher went to work setting up the toughest schedule she possibly could to get this veteran team led by four seniors and seven juniors battle-tested. The Pirates played a home-and-away series with Kaukauna, a strong Division 1 team. They also played back-to-back matches late in the season and split with area neighbor Lakeside Lutheran, which just knocked off Catholic Memorial to qualify for state in Division 2. They won two out of three matchups with Sauk Prairie, which qualified for state in Division 1.
“Our strength of schedule is one of the top in the state, in any division,” coach Mosher said. “We know that we will need that experience, the deeper into the playoffs that we go. That will pay off.”
The most valuable experience the Pirates gained was a chance to play defending Division 3 state champion Howards Grove at the Lake Country Lutheran Lightning Invitational in September. Waterloo lost a tight three-set match, 2-1.
These two teams head into the state tournament favored to play each other for the championship. Top-seeded Howards Grove plays fourth-seeded Osseo-Fairchild in the first semifinal at 1 p.m. Second-seeded Waterloo takes on third-seeded Fall Creek in the other semifinal at 4 p.m. The winner play for the title at 7:30 p.m.
“It was really valuable (to face them earlier),” Brooke Mosher said. “I think we learned about what we can do better and what their weaknesses are. They definitely have a great right side blocker, and their passes are amazing. We’re definitely going to have to be on our game with hitting. We’re going to have to do really good at serve-receive. They have really good servers.”
In a normal season, the state girls volleyball tournament would be played in the Resch Center, with the semifinal and championships matches being played on different days. Due to the pandemic, the Resch Center is not available, and all four divisions are playing in different locations in a one-day format to eliminate crowded conditions and the need for hotel accommodations.
Even though the Pirates would have to play back-to-back matches in their quest for the program’s third state championship, they feel they have enough same-day tournament experience to see this through.
“We have our own tournament, two games, best of five, so if that is to happen, we’ve already seen it and I think we’ll be ready,” Brooke Mosher said.
Just as the Pirates have excelled on the court, they have succeeded in staying safe off of it, for the most part.
“I think (making it through this challenging season) has actually has brought us closer, because we know every day, could be your last,” coach Mosher said. “We appreciate each other and the sport more and we’ve all worked really hard at trying to make the best decisions that we can. Right now, we have two players that are out for contact tracing, no positives, but contact tracing. One will be back (today), but the other unfortunately will miss out.
“(Players) can go to school in person or virtual. If it’s just a study hall, they’d stay home so that they would not be close (to other students and faculty), to reduce their risk as much as possible. That’s been the theme of the season, reduce your risk as much as possible.”
Brooke Mosher leads the Pirates this season in kills (413), assists (340) and blocks (45). Wolff leads the team in aces (69). Riege leads the team in digs (302).
In the sectional final against Kenosha St. Joseph’s, the Pirates showed once again that they have multiple ways with multiple players to beat an opponent.
“You saw them keying on our pin, but ultimately, we’re good enough to run a quick then or go down the middle or send it backwards or to the back row,” coach Mosher said. “We’re not completely dependent on that ball going out to our pin. “
Mosher’s two older sisters, Madeline and Claire, won two state titles together before going on to play Division 1 volleyball at Marquette University. She grew up watching them, while developing a sisterly bond with Wolff. The two are looking forward to playing together on the big stage one last time.
“Heck, yeah,” Brooke Mosher said. “It’s definitely super special. We’ve played volleyball since we were four together. So to have our last volleyball moments together for high school is amazing.”
Coach Mosher has savored watching these two grow up together.
“They were in sixth grade the first year that Waterloo went to state — little kids with the beads around their neck and I know they went home that night thinking someday, that could be them,” she said. “This is now their third crack at it, and they are all in.”
Mosher and Wolff were freshmen contributors to a state tournament team which lost a highly controversial five-set semifinal match with eventual champion Lake Country Lutheran in 2017. The Pirates lost again to the Lightning in the sectional finals in 2018, then returned to state last season and were swept by La Crosse Aquinas in the semifinals.
The majority of that team is back this season, looking to take the next step.
“It was a really good experience (last year),” Riege said. “Even though we can’t go back to the Resch Center this year, it’s still going to be really fun time.”
“We’re more composed (this season),” coach Mosher added. “When the other team goes on a run, we bend but we don’t break, and we’re able to regroup and pick each other up a lot better than we did last season.”
A fierce competitor like Brooke Mosher will not be satisfied with anything less than a state championship. But she is grateful that her team got to show itself as one of the best in the state in her final prep season, regardless of how it ends.
“It was definitely a really great thing to have this year, especially since we were really down about it maybe not happening,” Brooke Mosher said. “Once we knew it was happening, that was maybe the best news I’ve ever heard, because I knew this year we could be something special.”
This tournament will mark the end of a major era in Waterloo volleyball, when the last of the three Mosher girls ends her career.
“Next year, three of the seniors that I have played with the past three years are going to leave, so it’s going to be tough,” Riege said.
Don’t expect Waterloo to drop off the map next season, though.
The emergence of sophomore Sophia Schneider as the third team’s third setter and outside hitter threat has been huge. Mosher and Wolff have served as great mentors for Schneider.
“It’s been really good working with those two because they are just so helpful,” Schneider said. “They help me get better by working with them. It’s been good. They are pretty consistent (setters) and it’s easy to get kills off of their sets.
“(Playing at state last year) was definitely a good experience for everyone. I think we are going to come back stronger this year. It’s been a little different this season, but we’ve been able to work around it and still been able to accomplish the goals that we set for ourselves.”
Wolff and Mosher gave their understudy high marks as well.
“Sophia is doing amazing,” Mosher said. “She’s learning a lot every day. I think every day she is getting so much better.”
“It’s been good,” Wolff added. “I am really excited to see how far Sophia goes with her career. She’s been working really hard, I know that, and I am super proud of her.”
Mosher, Wolff, middle Skyler Powers and defensive specialist Gizelle Zimbric will graduate, but several good athletes will be back to complement Schneider and Riege. Junior middles Abbie Gier, Deeana Lire, Quinnly Hugh and Alyssa Baumann, junior defensive specialist Kamden Fitzgerald, sophomore outside hitter Rylee Duessler and sophomore defensive specialist Ashley Batz and freshman setter Brenna Huebner will carry the program’s banner into next season.
First things first, though. Many of those players saw the court in the state semifinals last season and are ready for another trip to state.
“Now that they have had that (state experience), I think they have learned a lot,” Brooke Mosher said. “They know how to compete now.”
