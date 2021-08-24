The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization started their Metalist/Low Net Tournament earlier this month. Both Aug.10 and Aug. 17 net scores for both of the 18- and 9-hole golfers will be combined to earn placement in this tourney.
There was no play-of-the-day for the 18-hole golfers for the first week of tournament play. For the week of Aug. 17, Lori Jensen and Jan Tremain tied for First Flight low net with Lisa Nelson earning low putts. In Second Flight was Joyce Gehler with Cindy Hartman in second place. Low putts for this flight was a tie between Joyce Gehler and Pat Clifford. Betty Litscher had a birdie on #17. Sunken approaches included Lisa Nelson on #2 and Peggy Davis on #15.
On Aug. 10, the 9-hole golfers play-of-day results included a tie for First place in Flight 1 between Virginia Newcomb and Denise Lind and Mary Ann Zwaska in second place. Low putts went to Evie Lund with a tie for second place between Virginia Newcomb and Denise Lind. In Flight 2, Pam Reich took first place, second place was Gina Eggert. Pam Reich also took low putts with a tie for second between Gina Eggert and Marti Tenzer. Flight 3 included Chris Gardenier in first place with a tie for low putts between Chris and Barb Johnston. Pam Reich was on fire with a Birdie on #8 where she sunk her approach. She also had a second sunken approach on #4. Congratulations on an impressive round Pam Reich.
For the week of Aug. 17, Denise Lind took Flight 1 low net. Tied for second was Mary Ann Zwaska and Nikki Becker. In Third place was Virginia Newcomb and Jackie Slinde. Low putts in Flight 1 resulted with Mary Ann Zwaska in first place and a 3-way tie for second between Denise Lind, Carol Schneider, and June Schuler. In third for low putts was Sue Buell. Flight 2 was taken by Jane Spindler with Vicki O’Kane in second. Low putts included a reversal where Vicki O’Kane was first and Jane Spindler second place. Flight 3 was taken by Julie Clark with Barb Moseley taking low putts. Barb Moseley also had a sunken approach on #18. There were no birdies to report.
In the overall results of the Metalist/Low Net Tournament Sarah Baird took first place in Flight 1. In second place was April Mickelson with Jan Tremain taking third. Joyce Gehler took Consolation for the flight. Sue Repyak took first place in Flight 2 with Wendy Lehr in second and Cindy Hartman in third. Pat Clifford took Consolation in Flight 2.
The 9-hole match play tournament results were In Flight 1, first place went to Evie Lund, second place was Carol Schneider and in third, Sue Adas. Denise Lind earned Consolation honors in Flight 1. In Flight 2, first place went to Peach Beahlen. Second place went to Vicki O’Kane and in third, Mary Heynis with a tie for consolation between Lora Kautzer and Jane Spindler. Congratulations to all winners.
The 3-week Euchre Tournament started on Aug. 10.
Bridge winners included 1) Betty Litscher, 2) Carol Schneider and 3) Kathy Tranchita. On Aug.17, there was only one table of players as the 3-week Euchre tournament continued. Results were: 1) Ann Lucas and 2) Marlene Lee.
On Wednesday, Aug. 18, Lake Ripley Country Club had 28 card players enjoy a delicious meal and a fun night of cards. The euchre winners were: 1st - Sue Adas, 2nd - Bill Reay, 3rd - Phil Adas and a tie for 4th with Linda Teske, Pat New and Herbie Woodlin. Phil Adas had the most loners. The next Euchre night is Wednesday, Sept. 15. Members are welcome to sign up on the bulletin board by the manager's office.